Virat Kohli's heartfelt message to the two strongest women in his life

On Women's Day, Kohli put out a post on Instagram with a picture of his mother and Anushka Sharma.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 08 Mar 2017, 12:38 IST

Kohli and Anushka have been in the headlines for a while

What’s the story?

Following India’s remarkable comeback in the second Test and his explosive press conference where he left no stone unturned, Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Women’s Day where he spoke about the two strongest women in his life, with a collage of his mother and Anushka Sharma, who he is rumoured to be in a relationship with.

His Instagram post read: "Happy women's day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms #happywomenday”

In case you didn’t know...

Soon after India’s 4-0 win over England in Tests, several media outlets went into overdrive claiming that Kohli and Anushka were getting engaged after the pair were spotted together in Dehradun over Christmas and that is just one instance of many rumors surrounding the pair.

Details

Ever since 2013, they have continued to dominate the headlines as a result of their rumored relationship which neither party have explicitly confirmed, although they have denied it on several occasions.

Soon after Christmas, Kohli was in Uttarakhand on his first official visit after he was announced as the state’s tourism department as the brand ambassador and was spotted alongside Anushka at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun, which sent the rumor mills into overdrive with several media outlets claiming that the pair were engaged.

But Kohli quashed those rumors on Twitter and a spokesperson for the Bollywood actress called them baseless and that seemed to have put the rumor mills to bed but his recent posts on Instagram could have the speculation spiraling out of control again.

Parallels from history

This is not the first time that Kohli has spoken about his alleged girlfriend Anushka Sharma. He posted a post-Valentine’s Day message with a photo of himself and Anushka, along with the caption "Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me. @anushkasharma" certainly had people reading between the lines.

Kohli posted this on his Instagram page on February 15

Sportskeeda’s Take

Virat Kohli continues to make references to Anushka Sharma at every given opportunity while he vehemently denies the claim that he is in a relationship with the Bollywood actress. Posts such as these continue to keep the fans on a knife edge about their rumored relationship while also giving them a glimpse about the people who matter to him the most.