BCCI official wants Rahul Dravid to take responsibility for mismanagement of injuries at the NCA

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 02 Mar 2020, 17:19 IST

Rahul Dravid was appointed the NCA
Rahul Dravid was appointed the NCA's head of operations in August 2019


What’s the story?

A BCCI official has demanded that National Cricket Academy chief Rahul Dravid takes responsibility for fast bowler Ishant Sharma’s injury relapse.

In case you didn’t know...

In recent times, the Indian cricket team has been marred by injuries to some of its star players. Previously, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s sports hernia was not diagnosed by the medical team at the NCA following which their operations came under the scanner.

The heart of the matter

Ishant Sharma had suffered an injury during a Ranji Trophy fixture back in January. However, he passed a fitness test ahead of the Test series against New Zealand and joined the Indian team at the last minute.

His performance was one of the few positives India could take away from their loss in the first Test in Wellington. However, unfortunately, the lanky pacer’s injury resurfaced in the game, and he had to return to the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation.

In the wake of Ishant's most recent setback, a BCCI official has explained that NCA chief and former Indian captain Rahul Dravid must take some responsibility for mismanagement of players’ injuries.



“It would be interesting to see what are the changes in the scan reports when he was declared fit and the ones taken now. Look, Dravid is one of the most respected players we have but the administration is objective and ruthless.
"While one would think it blasphemous to be critical of his coaching or mentoring decisions, the decisions relating to administration will definitely be scrutinized and criticized, especially when they concern the handling of one of our most precious assets that are Ishant. Since Rahul is apparently the primary decision-maker at the NCA, it would therefore only be natural that he should take responsibility for the processes and decisions."

What’s next?

Rahul Dravid is one of the most respected figures in the country but as the head of operations at the NCA, he is still relatively green. Dravid will now have to answer the questions posed at him in his new capacity and it remains to be seen how the former cricketer responds.

Published 02 Mar 2020, 17:19 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 Indian Cricket Team Rahul Dravid Ishant Sharma
