BCCI President Sourav Ganguly affirms India will be playing Day-Night Tests regularly

Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that India will play a pink-ball Test against England next year

What's the story?

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has given his consent to play a day-night Test against Australia during Team India's visit to the nation later this year. Ganguly even disclosed that the Virat Kohli-led team will play a day-night Test against England during their tour of India next year. He also asserted that the pink-ball Tests will be a regular feature in Indian cricket going forward.

The background

While all the major cricketing nations of the world embraced day-night Test cricket, BCCI was reluctant to play the longest format of the game under lights. It was only after Ganguly took over as the BCCI President that India played its first day-night Test match against Bangladesh in 2019.

Cricket Australia had requested India to play a day-night Test during the previous Test series, however, BCCI did not accept the proposal. With India's next tour of Australia approaching soon, CA made another request to BCCI which has been accepted by Ganguly.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to TOI after the BCCI Apex Council Meeting on Sunday (16th February), Ganguly hinted at more day-night Tests in the future and said:

"A formal announcement will come soon but we have decided to play a day-night Test in Australia. We will also play one against England at home next February. Day-night Tests will be a regular feature from now on."

When asked about the potential dates of the day-night Tests, a senior BCCI official told the sources:

"It will have to be seen if the team will be comfortable playing the opening Test of the series or is willing to break the rhythm in the middle of the series."

The report further states that the revamped Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad is the front-runner to host the day-night Test between India and England, while the pink-ball match versus Australia will take place at Brisbane or Adelaide.

What's next?

India have been unbeaten in the ICC World Test Championship thus far. With the Indian team set to face off against New Zealand, Australia and England in their next three series, it will be interesting to see if Kohli and company can continue to dominate the proceedings.