BCCI to release tickets of IND vs PAK and IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup matches at 8 PM today

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will release the tickets for India’s next two 2023 World Cup matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh at 8 PM today (Wednesday, October 11).

The matches are scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 14 and October 19, respectively. The tickets will go live on BookMyShow.com.

On Wednesday, BCCI wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“Grab your tickets for two highly anticipated upcoming India matches! Tickets for #TeamIndia #CWC23 league matches against Pakistan & Bangladesh in Ahmedabad & Pune respectively go LIVE today! 8 PM IST onwards.”

Fans can purchase a maximum of four tickets at a time.

What to expect from IND vs PAK and IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup matches?

Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to dominate arch-rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh, having won by six wickets against five-time champions Australia in their World Cup opener in Chennai.

The hosts will play against Pakistan for the first time after the 2023 Asia Cup. The Men in Blue won the previous game by 228 runs, courtesy of centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Team India have a 7-0 win record against Pakistan in the World Cup. They won their last game against Pakistan in the tournament by 89 runs via the DLS method in 2019.

Thus, Pakistan will be keen to make it 7-1 following their wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in the first two matches of the 2023 World Cup.

Coincidentally, India’s last game against Bangladesh also came in the 2023 Asia Cup. The latter won the match by six runs. Thus, they will come with much-needed confidence in the game against India.

The Men in Blue, though, beat Bangladesh by 28 runs in their last World Cup match in 2019. Bangladesh, on the other hand, only managed to beat India in the World Cups in 2007, when they won by five wickets.

India's remaining schedule

October 11: India vs Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

October 14: India vs Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

October 19: India vs Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

October 22: India vs New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

October 29: India vs England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

November 2: India vs Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

November 5: India vs South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 12: India vs Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

India squad:

Batters: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Click here to check out the 2023 ODIWC full schedule.