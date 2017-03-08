BCCI stands by Virat Kohli regarding the controversial Steve Smith dismissal

Kohli slammed the Aussies yesterday in the post-match media conference

by Debdoot Das Breaking 08 Mar 2017, 16:59 IST

Indian team levelled the series at 1-1 yesterday

What’s the story?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has chosen to stand by the Indian Cricket Team and skipper Virat Kohli on the recent Decision Review System (DRS) controversy.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after due deliberation and seeing the video replays of the episode steadfastly stands with the Indian Cricket Team and its Captain Mr. Virat Kohli,” said a statement from the BCCI.

“Mr. Virat Kohli is a mature and seasoned cricketer and his conduct on the field has been exemplary. Mr. Kohli’s action was supported by ICC Elite Panel Umpire Mr. Nigel Llong who rushed in to dissuade Mr. Steve Smith from taking recourse to inappropriate assistance.”

“BCCI has requested the ICC to take cognizance of the fact that the Australian skipper Mr. Steve Smith in his press conference admitted to a ‘brain fade’ at that moment,” the statement added.

In case you did not know

Chasing 188 for the target on a turning pitch at the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru yesterday Australia were in a spot of bother at 74/3 in their second innings. Umesh Yadav’s third delivery of the 21st over kept low and caught Aussie skipper Smith right in front of the stumps.

Umpire Nigel Llong had no hesitation in raising his finger as Smith tried to consult with his partner Peter Handscomb as to whether he should go for the review. Next, he turned around towards the dressing room to enquire about the dismissal and this is when Kohli and Llong intervened to show Smith the door.

The heart of the matter

Smith in the post-match media conference referred to the incident saying he had a ‘brain fade’ but Kohli later slammed his opposite number stating the Australians had done the same thing before.

Kohli said his team might have had a torrid time with the DRS but they never looked for any clue from the dressing room which is against the spirit of the game.

The whole incident has created quite an uproar in the media and social network with former Indian captains like Sourav Ganguly speaking in support of Kohli. Ex Aussie skipper Michael Clarke too has said that such a strategy from his team is ‘unacceptable’.

What’s next?

We have to wait and see what the ICC has to say about the issue. It is being reported that if Smith is found guilty he can be slapped with a hefty fine and can also be suspended for a few games.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is indeed heartening to see the Indian board taking a strong stand and backing their captain who they believe did the right thing. If Smith is indeed found guilty he should be suspended for his unsportsmanlike behaviour so that these things do not happen on the cricket field ever again.