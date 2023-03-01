"BCCI stop selling Day 4 & 5 tickets" - Fans slam Indore wicket as India lose 5 wickets in the 1st hour

The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, which is the host of the third Test between India and Australia, came under the scanner for assisting spinners from the first ball itself.
The hosts lost five wickets in the first hour of the Test match, all to spinners. Matthew Kuhnemann accounted for three wickets, while senior off-spinner Nathan Lyon picked up two wickets.
The pitch turned square after Kuhnemann was introduced into the attack in the sixth over of the match. The left-arm spinner immediately got assistance off the wicket, while the ball kept low on certain occasions.
He struck in the last ball of his first over as Rohit Sharma shimmied down the track to take the attack back to the opposition. The ball turned enough to beat Rohit's bat before Alex Carey whipped the bails off.
Shubman Gill was next to walk back before Lyon knocked over Cheteshwar Pujara of a delivery that remained low and turned miles. Shreyas Iyer was also out of a delivery that didn't bounce as expected as India were reduced to 45/4 within the first hour of the third Test.
Fans took stock of how the pitch behaved so far in the match and slammed the curator for preparing a below-average wicket.
Virat Kohli bails India out after an early debacle
With the team in trouble after losing half their wickets, Virat Kohli stepped up to the task and shared a small partnership with wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat to rescue India.
The former skipper looked good in the last two Tests but failed to convert starts into big knocks. He has looked well on course to end his three-year century drought in the red-ball format of the game.
At the time of writing, the home side were 70/5, with Kohli batting at 22 alongside Bharat, who is unbeaten at 10.
