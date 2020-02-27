BCCI takes a dig at Christchurch pitch with hilarious Twitter caption

Team India (left) and Christchurch pitch (right)

What's the story?

The BCCI posted an image of the Hagley Oval on Twitter with the caption, ‘Spot the pitch’, taking a dig at the nature of the pitch for the second Test match (to be played at the venue).

The Background

The pitch at Basin Reserve, which had some bit of grass on it, troubled Virat Kohli's men to no end, who suffered a batting collapse in both the innings at Wellington. India had no answers to the fiery spells of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and debutant Kyle Jamieson, all of whom ran riot to hand the visitors a ten-wicket defeat in the first Test.

With left-arm fast-medium pacer Neil Wagner, who pulled out of that fixture to be with his wife for the birth of their first child, expected to make his much-awaited comeback in the next match, it wouldn't be easy for the Indian batsmen to tackle the in-form Kiwi pace attack as well as the conditions.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, the BCCI took to Twitter to take a dig at the nature of the Christchurch pitch with a hilarious caption. Here is BCCI's tweet:

The pitch looks green and is difficult to distinguish from the rest of the outfield. The Hagley Oval pitch, which seems to have a lot more grass on it compared to the pitch at the Basin Reserve, will obviously have a bit more pace and bounce, which will make life difficult for the Indian batsmen.

When India A played an unofficial Test match against New Zealand A at the venue, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, and Priyank Panchal had batted sensationally and with two out of those three batsmen (Gill and Vihari) already in the squad for the ongoing Test series, the other Indian players will need to contact them for advice on how to approach the pitch.

What's next?

With yet another green top awaiting team India, they must try not to repeat the mistakes which led to their batting collapse at Wellington. Also, they must find ways to tackle the red-hot Kiwi pace-attack to have any chances of posting challenging totals on the board.