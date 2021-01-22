BCCI, TNCA agree to stage first two IND v ENG Test matches behind closed doors

The upcoming IND v ENG series will mark international cricket's return to India. While the Indian government has permitted to fill the stadiums with 50% capacity, the BCCI and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association have agreed to conduct the first two IND v ENG Tests in Chennai without any fan presence.

ESPNCricinfo reported on Friday (January 22), the TNCA and the BCCI were not keen to risk the players' health during the first two IND v ENG Test matches. Thus, both bodies took this joint call.

TNCA Secretary R Ramaswamy informed the association's members about this decision on Wednesday (January 20). In the circular, Ramaswamy mentioned the top officials were not ready to put the players at risk, leaving them with no other option but to bar fans from attending the two Tests.

"In view of the prevailing Covid pandemic, BCCI has decided not to take any kind of risk with the safety of the players during the forthcoming India-England Test series. As per BCCI directive, the first two Test matches will take place behind closed doors (No Spectators/Guests/Sub-Committee Members) as a preventive measure," said Ramaswamy.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association informed its members that no crowds will be allowed at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai for the first two #INDvENG Tests. — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 22, 2021

The sources further added that the Gujarat Cricket Association aimed to fill 20-30% of the newly rebuilt Motera Stadium for the third and the fourth IND v ENG Tests. The authorities will take a decision on this matter soon. Both teams will reach Chennai by January 27 and kick off their training after a three-day quarantine.

Can the hosts continue their momentum in the IND v ENG series?

India can earn a ticket to the ICC World Test Championship final by winning the IND v ENG series

The Indian cricket team will play its final series of the ICC World Test Championship against England. The hosts need to win the series to guarantee themselves a spot in the ICC World Test Championship finale.

Currently, India holds the number one position with 71.1% points. Meanwhile, New Zealand and Australia are at the second and third ranks. England is at the fourth spot with 65.2%. This IND v ENG series will play a crucial role in deciding the ICC World Test Championship finalists.