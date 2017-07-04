BCCI to appoint professional managers for Indian cricket team

This change will bring about some efficiency in the way things are running.

What’s the Story?

Amidst the controversies surrounding Anil Kumble’s resignation as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India have decided to appoint professional managers. The cricketing board are reported to push out an advertisement for the same and state out the process and criteria for the managers as well.

"Kapil Malhotra has submitted his report. At least there is nothing in the report which suggests that skipper Virat Kohli was ever rude to the coach or mention of any incident which could be termed as a breach of discipline," a BCCI source was quoted as saying earlier.

In case you didn’t know...

According to reports, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) which were appointed by the Supreme Court were not happy with the prevalent practice of BCCI officials touring various countries along with the team and giving their reports.

As we all know, Kumble took the big decision to step down as the head coach of the side shortly after India finished as the runners-up of the Champions Trophy. The BCCI invited fresh applications for the post of the coach with the last date to apply being July 9.

The Details:

Apparently, Kapil Malhotra, who was Team India’s manager for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 did not report any rift between the coach and the captain during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Just recently, he uploaded a transcript of his report of what occurred with the team during the tournament. In the transcript, he mentioned that Kumble was slightly reserved but as the tournament progressed he found him more approachable. He also said in his report that he did not see any communication between captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble throughout the length of the tournament.

What’s Next?

It is not confirmed as to when this new process would come into place. It is possible that this practice could start during India’s tour to Sri Lanka next month.

Author’s Take

The CoA have stepped in on a number of occasions and have brought about a lot of changes in the management off late. With the current managers which go on these tours along with the team not doing their job properly, it would be a refreshing change bringing in professional managers who would ensure the manager’s reports would be taken seriously, and bring about a lot of efficiency as well.