Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble did not communicate much during the Champions Trophy, says Indian team manager

Kapil Malhotra, the Indian team manager, submits his report from the ICC Champions Trophy.

Kapil Malhotra’s report states that Kohli and Kumble did not converse much

What’s the story?

Kapil Malhotra, who was Team India’s manager for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, said in his report that he did not see any communication between captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble throughout the length of the tournament.

However, he also wrote that at the same time, he did not witness any argument between the two in and around the five matches that India played in the tournament.

“Initially When I met Mr Anil Kumble I found him to be slightly reserved, but as the tournament progressed I found him more approachable. I must add that I did not see much communication between the coach and the captain, personally, I did not witness any arguments between the two,” the report said according to India Today.

In case you didn’t know...

There were constant reports about fissures between Kohli and Kumble before the commencement of the Champions Trophy, but they were rubbished by the captain in his pre-match press conference ahead of India’s first game of the competition.

However, as soon as India lost the final to arch-rivals Pakistan, Kumble stepped down as the head coach of the team on June 20. He then went on to mention “untenable relations” with the captain as the underlying cause of his resignation, which churned the rumour mills once again.

The details

Here is a full transcript of Malhotra’s report post the Champions Trophy as reported:

I hear by duly submit my report, Champions Trophy 2017.



The arrangements made by ICC at the airports both when we landed & left were excellent, the hotels where we were put up were good. Our local liaison Mr Vasant Bhatt was very accommodating and helpful.



Mr Peter Spinks our security in charge provided by ICC, worked very well with our security manager Mr Jaidev Joshi.



Our staff performed their functions with sincerity and dedication. Before the tournament began, I had meetings with Mr Chris Tetley Head of events, meeting with Mr Neeraj Kumar & Miss Jill McCracken tournament safety & security manager, attended ACSU meetings. Had a meeting with Mr David Boon match Referee along with head coach Mr Anil Kumble.



Both ICC venue managers Oval, Mr Dhiraj Malhotra and Edgbaston, Miss Sarah Edgar were very helpful & cooperative.



Our Captain Mr Virat Kohli was very positive, was always approachable & respectful, even when the team had a bad day on the field, he encouraged the players to go out & express themselves & perform better, in the team meetings he spoke about intensity required on the field & led by example.



All the team members got along well & behaved like true professionals & were always seen encouraging each other.



There was harmony in the dressing room, the coaches Mr Anil Kumble, Mr Bangar, Mr Sridhar & senior players like Mr MS Dhoni & Mr Yuvraj Singh were helpful to the younger players.



Team meetings were held one day before all the games, which I attended.



Team selections were held one day before, both the selectors Mr MSK Prasad, Mr Devang Gandhi, head coach Mr Anil Kumble, but as Captian Mr Kohli & myself attended the meetings, the selection for all the games was unanimous. The minutes of the selection committee meeting are ready in hard copy.



Initially, when I met Mr Anil Kumble I found him to be slightly reserved but as the tournament progressed I found him more approachable.



I must add that I did not see much communication between the Coach & the Captain, personally, I did not witness any arguments between the two.



The Team members played well throughout the tournament & gave their 100 percent, it was unfortunate that we did not win the final.



Suggestions



Going forward, would suggest that there is enough time given to the squad to rest when they arrive, after long flights, before they start their activities, at least a couple of days, because If you see the scheduling, the day we got into London in the morning, within a few hours the Captain had to attend the arrival press conference, then captains photo shoot, then the entire squad had to attend Anti-Doping educational briefing along with ACU educational briefing.



The next day we were at Lords practising.



Enough water should be provided in team rooms at the hotel, we were provided 2 crates of water which was not sufficient.

Security concerns



There were 3 incidents reported by our security manager.



1. On the final day of the tournament after the prize distribution ceremony, as the players were walking up the steps, one of the spectators said something to Mr Shami, who was upset initially, but let go of the incident as it could have got the spectator into trouble, this could have been avoided had there been more distance between the spectators & the team members.



2. When we were about to leave the Oval after the finals, we were informed by our security manager that a minor incident had taken place with the door of the team bus, this was sorted out & the team bus arrived a little late.



3. Our team analyst Mr Tulli left his passport & money at the hotel in his room locker, in Birmingham, our security officer informed the hotel regarding this, only the passport was returned & we were informed there was no money found in the locker. Our security manager had taken up this issue with the security department of the ICC.

I hear by submit my report in as unbiased & accurate manner as I can.



Regards,

Kapil Malhotra

What next?

India is currently touring the West Indies for a limited-overs series, and the team is without a head coach for now. However, several big names like Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Ravi Shastri, Venkatesh Prasad, Lalchand Rajput, Dodda Ganesh and Phil Simmons have applied for the job.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), that comprises of Indian cricketing legends like Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, will make the final call on the next Indian coach.

The official announcement for the same is sure to be made before India’s tour of Sri Lanka, that is scheduled to begin later this month.

Author’s take

The fact that Kumble chose to step down as the coach so as to ensure smooth functioning of the Indian team puts everything else into perspective for the Indian cricket fan. At the end of it all, there’s cricket to be played, and it needs to be played with the right frame of mind.

Everything that transpired between the coach and the captain is a thing of the past and should be left behind now.