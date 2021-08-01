"Below the belt level stuff from Yuvi" - Twitterati slams Yuvraj Singh after he crops MS Dhoni from 2011 WC winning picture in his video compilation on Friendship day

Former Indian all-rounder and World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh shared a video compilation on his social media handles to wish all his close friends a happy Friendship Day. In the video, Yuvraj Singh included many of his former Indian teammates from the 2000s.

The video included several iconic moments, from on the cricket field to candid snaps from private parties. It was a compilation of events experienced by the southpaw in the company of cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, and others.

After watching the video, Indian cricket fans noticed that MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Suresh Raina were missing from it. Some of them pointed out that Kohli and Raina were present in the 2011 World Cup-winning photo in the video. But surprisingly, Dhoni wasn't visible in that picture either. Fans took note of this and then took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the matter.

Many felt Yuvraj Singh didn't have to completely exclude his former captain. They reasoned that MS Dhoni was not responsible for his ousting from the ODI side before the 2015 World Cup. Fans opined that Yuvraj's dwindling returns with the bat after his recovery from cancer forced selectors to give chances to others like Raina and Rahane ahead of him.

Fans also reminisced about the iconic partnerships shared by Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh when they began playing together for India in 2005. IN ODI cricket, the pair accumulated 3105 runs at an impressive average of 51.75 across 67 innings while batting together.

Their 256-run partnership in 2017 at Cuttack against England was their highest partnership across all formats. Fans who have been following cricket since 2000s fondly remember Dhoni and Yuvraj's outstanding partnerships in the 2005-10 period against the likes of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Twitterati slams Yuvraj Singh after he crops MS Dhoni from 2011 WC winning picture in his video compilation on Friendship day

Yograj Singh after watching Yuvi's friendship video pic.twitter.com/hYh8A25Lnf — jd (@j_dhillon7) August 1, 2021

From the Yuvi #friendshipsday video. Kohli and Raina fans can rejoice a bit now. pic.twitter.com/vGED2BP39n — Suvajit Mustafi 🏏🎬🇮🇳🇳🇿 (@RibsGully) August 1, 2021

Difference between Yuvi and MS !!

Yuvi avoided Virat and Dhoni completely in this video...pic.twitter.com/mx50IUs2Gb https://t.co/7ajLtAeMtg — Dr Rajkumar (@Dr_Raj13) August 1, 2021

It's not a problem that Yuvi doesn't have MS and VK in his video. The problem is the reason behind it which makes him a salty guy and that's a fact.



Yuvi had great relationships with MS & Virat till they considered him in their teams. Post that, it's all salty. 😂😂 — Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCric8Girl) August 1, 2021

Yuvi was our biggest match-winner till 2012. Post cancer, he wasn't even 50% of what he used to be. He won us the WC in 2011 and cost us the 2014 WC. MS, as well as Virat, backed him as much as they can. But salty fooker comes out often and says Dada backed me. — Sathya (@sathya1405) August 1, 2021

Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his Retirement video had pic with everyone along with whom he played without any hatred.



But the hatred for Dhoni by Yuvi and Gambhir is almost visible everytime. Such a cheap Class. https://t.co/g0MlIlY362 — Anshuman (@OyeAnshuman) August 1, 2021

Shows that in MS-Yuvi MS was the true one . Yuvi never was and never will be https://t.co/HhQeIeFqEA — Abishek ⎊ (@AbiDhonifan) August 1, 2021

When I started watching cricket Ms - Yuvi partnership n moments were my fav sadly the memory is only gonna stay a far distant one now 😔 https://t.co/4y9QWGtQwC — Deeksha (@Deeksha45015326) August 1, 2021

Forget Yuvi & Gautam.

Sachin without Dhoni Sachin under Dhoni. https://t.co/ArwNQQxIrc pic.twitter.com/GZmLl0DNhM — Master Wayne (@MasterWayne07) August 1, 2021

Below the belt level stuff from Yuvi https://t.co/ZLJjVuSV55 — Say My Name (@Heisennnbergg) August 1, 2021

Virat and MS stood by Yuvi at his worst time.

Even Chris Gayle is included in that video, he played with him for only 1 year at RCB... — KABIR SADH REQUESTS YOU TO WEAR A MASK (@KabirSadh) August 1, 2021

Yuvi turned off comments 😬 — Prakash koli (@Prakash41029730) August 1, 2021

I have a lot of admiration for Yuvi as a player, I will leave it at that. — IPL 2021 (@iplthebest) August 1, 2021

