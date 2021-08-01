"Below the belt level stuff from Yuvi" - Twitterati slams Yuvraj Singh after he crops MS Dhoni from 2011 WC winning picture in his video compilation on Friendship day

Former Indian all-rounder and World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh shared a video compilation on his social media handles to wish all his close friends a happy Friendship Day. In the video, Yuvraj Singh included many of his former Indian teammates from the 2000s.
The video included several iconic moments, from on the cricket field to candid snaps from private parties. It was a compilation of events experienced by the southpaw in the company of cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, and others.
After watching the video, Indian cricket fans noticed that MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Suresh Raina were missing from it. Some of them pointed out that Kohli and Raina were present in the 2011 World Cup-winning photo in the video. But surprisingly, Dhoni wasn't visible in that picture either. Fans took note of this and then took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the matter.
Many felt Yuvraj Singh didn't have to completely exclude his former captain. They reasoned that MS Dhoni was not responsible for his ousting from the ODI side before the 2015 World Cup. Fans opined that Yuvraj's dwindling returns with the bat after his recovery from cancer forced selectors to give chances to others like Raina and Rahane ahead of him.
Fans also reminisced about the iconic partnerships shared by Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh when they began playing together for India in 2005. IN ODI cricket, the pair accumulated 3105 runs at an impressive average of 51.75 across 67 innings while batting together.
Their 256-run partnership in 2017 at Cuttack against England was their highest partnership across all formats. Fans who have been following cricket since 2000s fondly remember Dhoni and Yuvraj's outstanding partnerships in the 2005-10 period against the likes of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.