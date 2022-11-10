Ben Stokes made a very accurate prediction for the finalists of the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 29, 2021. Cricket fans on Twitter have dug up the old tweet after England and Pakistan qualified for the final of this year's mega event.

During last year's T20 World Cup, England and Pakistan played top-quality cricket and stormed into the semi-finals by topping their respective group's points table. Ben Stokes, who missed the event because of an injury, predicted an England vs Pakistan final in the T20 WC.

While Stokes' prediction did not prove correct last year, the tweet resurfaced as England and Pakistan have qualified for the T20 WC 2022 final. Here's what he tweeted:

"England vs Pakistan Final ???"

Can Ben Stokes guide England to their 2nd T20 World Cup trophy?

Stokes was a part of the England squad that finished runners-up in the 2016 T20 World Cup. In fact, he was the bowler who bowled the crucial last over in the final against the West Indies. Carlos Brathwaite hit him for four back-to-back sixes and helped the Caribbean team to lift the title.

Six years later, Stokes now has an opportunity to guide England to their second T20 WC title. England won their first title back in 2010. They defeated their Ashes rivals Australia in the summit clash to win the trophy.

Now, in 2022, England will take on Pakistan. The Men in Green have qualified for the final for the first time since 2009. The last time they played in a T20 WC final, they ended the tournament as champions.

Pakistan and England will meet at the Melbourne Cricket Ground this Sunday. It will be exciting to see which team makes it through to bring glory to their nation.

