Ben Stokes: England's indefatigable, dynamic, and enthralling all-rounder who can reignite their Test cricket

The appointment of Ben Stokes as England's next Test captain was always going to generate a little debate. Stokes seemingly got the position as no other realistic candidate was around. Joe Root hung on to the job despite a miserable 2021 but the loss in West Indies was the last straw.

But let's put the minutiae of how he came to be England's 81st Test captain aside. It's clear that he has the ability, status, drive, stature, and character to revive Test cricket itself and give it the shot of adrenaline it desperately needs - especially in England.

Stokes has long made the stage epic. Just think the 2019 World Cup final or that incredible run-chase in the 2019 Headingley Ashes Test. It only leaves broadcasters with an appetite for more.

This is a cricketer who is totally immersed in the battle of the contest, and in all three facets of the game, at an incredibly high standard.

His own heroic and powerful way of conduct can do wonders for Test cricket, at just one point or across a whole season. He can both turn a particular match his country's way and also, at a larger level, revive the interest in the sport in England.

Ben Stokes has been the most dynamic figure in the English Test team in the last few years

Ben Stokes' ambassadorial stature is a valuable asset for England

Ben Stokes is the most qualified man to rejig the game and the responsibility of captaincy will only enhance that.

English Test cricket has lacked energy in its organic promotion - that is its players and results - rather than its digital presence - advertising campaigns and other commercial incentives.

The sport has been waning in England over the past 25 years, if not longer, and has become increasingly marginalized in well-off communities throughout the country.

Then, there is the lack of promotion that the longest format has received. This problem is compounded by the disproportional promotion and scheduling of domestic white-ball competitions, the T20 Blast and The Hundred.

Ben Stokes @benstokes38 Thanks for all the messages, proud day for me and my family. I love playing cricket for England, see you at Lord’s Thanks for all the messages, proud day for me and my family. I love playing cricket for England, see you at Lord’s https://t.co/AvgN4DDLah

But they now have their first celebrity captain since Andrew Flintoff, with astronomical promotional potential. He also bucks the trend by being from a government-funded school, allowing him to connect with people through that and his amazing on-field displays.

With 1.8 million Instagram followers, it's hard to ignore Ben Stokes' reach, celebrity wattage, and engagement with fans, and how it can embolden Test cricket. He has more Twitter followers than the England Cricket Board (ECB), which could sell the game in a way the board can't.

His appointment as captain will, hopefully, address England's woes on the field by rectifying all mishaps inside the four walls of the team dressing room.

In England's recent tours to Australia and the West Indies, team selections have been anywhere between strange and appalling. Fielding and bowling tactics appear to be completely muddled. The batting has been poor but always capable of more. Perhaps a change in tactics can revive the order.

The squad's wider need for strong leadership, team cohesion, and strategic thinking is totally pertinent to the Test captain's job description. Stokes, a more demanding figure, may lobby or simply insist on more time and resources being directed to certain causes.

At 30 years of age, his ascension to the Test captaincy seems perfectly-timed. But he is a mature, battle-hardened cricketer who has been highly praised over his cricketing journey.

Ben Stokes is one of the most powerful figures in world cricket

His only concession upon receiving the captaincy has been to move down the batting order to No. 6, putting the job as captain firmly in his sights. But with the energy and dedication he brings in, it would be no surprise if he drags the English team along on a path to a new glory.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat