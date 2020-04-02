Ben Stokes exposes man having 'cancer-wish' for his son

Ben Stokes has two children, Layton and Libby with wife Clare Ratcliffe.

Another England Cricketer, Jofra Archer has also been a constant target of social media abuse.

Ben Stokes called out a social media user for horrific and despicable comments about family.

In a shocking turn of events, 2019 Cricket World Cup winner with England, Ben Stokes called out a person on social media for horrific and despicable comments about his family

Stokes, who has two children Layton and Libby with wife Clare Ratcliffe, posted an image of the personal text that he received. According to the message, the anonymous user 'wished cancer' to his firstborn child and asked Stokes to kill himself, along with other abuses.

“Hope your first born gets cancer you f****** criminal. Low life s***. Kill yourself."

Stokes later explained how that same user had launched a multi-platform attack. However, the abuse was later deleted.

“Ohhh same bloke on twitter from Instagram piping up again."

Ohhh same bloke on twitter from instagram piping up again https://t.co/7NCvLvdb5w pic.twitter.com/eFIDqLjNR8 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 1, 2020

English cricketers have been a constant target of social media abuse over the past few months. In December 2019, Jofra Archer claimed racial abuse by a section of the crowd as New Zealand Cricket issued an apology and tracked down the culprit.

Later, Archer was subjected to another social media attack in March 2020 when an anonymous user racially abused him on private messages. He later released an emotional statement wherein he questioned how and why people were being targeted that way.

Jofra Archer