Jofra Archer calls for strict actions after being racially targeted yet again on social media

In an emotional statement, Jofra Archer stated that it was inexplicable how people targeted human beings this way.

In 2019 December, Jofra Archer had Tweeted about the disturbing statements from the crowd claiming racial abuse.

England Media Access

England pacer and CWC 2019 winner Jofra Archer has called for strict actions to be taken against culprits engaging in racism after the fast bowler posted screenshots on social media of him being at the receiving end of the racial comments yet again.

Archer, who was subjected to racial abuse on the last day of the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in December 2019, has been targeted racially quite often and therefore condemned the comments that he received yesterday.

"I (have) given a lot of thought about reacting to this and I hope no one else has to deal with stuff like this on a regular basis, it isn’t ever acceptable and should be addressed properly in my opinion.”

“I will never understand how people feel so freely to say these things to another human being, it baffles me.”

In December, Archer had Tweeted about the disturbing statements from the crowd claiming racial abuse while going to bat to save England from losing the Test match. In return, the New Zealand Cricket Board had banned the suspected supporter for two years from all international and domestic matches.

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019