×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Jofra Archer calls for strict actions after being racially targeted yet again on social media

  • In an emotional statement, Jofra Archer stated that it was inexplicable how people targeted human beings this way.
  • In 2019 December, Jofra Archer had Tweeted about the disturbing statements from the crowd claiming racial abuse.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 17 Mar 2020, 14:41 IST

England Media Access
England Media Access

England pacer and CWC 2019 winner Jofra Archer has called for strict actions to be taken against culprits engaging in racism after the fast bowler posted screenshots on social media of him being at the receiving end of the racial comments yet again.

Archer, who was subjected to racial abuse on the last day of the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in December 2019, has been targeted racially quite often and therefore condemned the comments that he received yesterday.

In an emotional statement, he stated that it was inexplicable how people targeted human beings this way.



"I (have) given a lot of thought about reacting to this and I hope no one else has to deal with stuff like this on a regular basis, it isn’t ever acceptable and should be addressed properly in my opinion.”
“I will never understand how people feel so freely to say these things to another human being, it baffles me.”

In December, Archer had Tweeted about the disturbing statements from the crowd claiming racial abuse while going to bat to save England from losing the Test match. In return, the New Zealand Cricket Board had banned the suspected supporter for two years from all international and domestic matches.

Published 17 Mar 2020, 14:41 IST
England Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Jofra Archer
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Semi-Final 1 | Today, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi
MS VS PSZ live score
Semi-Final 2 | Today, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
KRK VS LHQ preview
Final | Tomorrow, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us