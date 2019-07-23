×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ben Stokes bats for Kane Williamson to win 'New Zealander of the Year' award

CricWiz
ANALYST
News
37   //    23 Jul 2019, 19:56 IST

Ben Stokes is nominated for the New Zealander of the year award
Ben Stokes is nominated for the New Zealander of the year award

What's the story?

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has shared his views on being nominated for the 'New Zealander of the Year' award, issuing a statement on social media in which he claimed that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, on the back of his fine show in the World Cup 2019 was more deserving of the award.

In case you didn't know

Ben Stokes, who helped England to their maiden World Cup title with a scintillating all-round show, was nominated for the prestigious New Zealander of the year award, with Stokes having roots tracing back to his birthland of New Zealand.

Ben Stokes was born in Christchurch, New Zealand. He moved to England at a young age of 12 from when he persuaded a career in cricket. Apart from Stokes, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is also a nominee in line for the award.

The heart of the matter 

Stokes took to twitter to express his sentiments about the whole development. The England all-rounder shed light on the fact that while it was an honour for him to be nominated for the award, he felt that there were many others from New Zealand who were more worthy for receiving the award.

He also urged the whole country to support New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for having led the country the way he did in the nerve-wracking final, for his humility and for representing the true values of the country. 

Here is Ben Stokes' official statement. 

I am flattered to be nominated for New Zealander of the Year. I am proud of my New Zealand and Maori heritage but it would not sit right with me to be nominated for this prestigious award. There are people who deserve this recognition more and have done a lot more for the country of New Zealand.
I have helped England lift a World Cup and my life is firmly established in the UK – it has been since I was 12-years old.
Advertisement
I feel the whole country should align their support to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. He should be revered as a kiwi legend. He led his team in this World Cup with distinction and honour. He was the player of the tournament and an inspirational leader of men. He shows humility and empathy to every situation and is an all-round good bloke. He typifies what it is to be a New Zealander. He would be a worthy recipient of this accolade. New Zealand, fully support him. He deserves it and gets my vote.

In reply to this statement from Ben Stokes, a number of his followers and fans of New Zealand cricket praised the all-rounder for his tremendous gesture.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see the developments with respect to the award in reaction to Stokes' statement. The nominations for the award close on September 15 after which a shortlist of 10 nominees will be announced in December, with the winner to be confirmed next February.

No matter who wins the award, one thing is for sure, the spirit of sportsmanship is still flying high in the gentleman's game.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Ben Stokes
Advertisement
Ben Stokes politely refuses nomination for 'New Zealander of the Year' award
RELATED STORY
Ben Stokes nominated for 'New Zealander of the year'
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Final: Will be apologizing for the controversial overthrow for the rest of my life, says Ben Stokes
RELATED STORY
Kane Williamson and Black Caps: The epitome of sportsmanship
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: You can't say Ben stokes incident at the end changed the game - Kane Williamson
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three reasons why New Zealand lost the final against England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The Kiwis were the perfect ambassadors of the 'Gentleman's Game'
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Ben Stokes deflection for four 'was an error of judgement', says Simon Taufel on overthrow controversy
RELATED STORY
Who deserved to win? England or NZ? Controllable vs Uncontrollable factors
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The fault in New Zealand’s stars
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul
NZ 239/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 221/10 (49.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 18 runs
NZ VS IND live score
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul
AUS 223/10 (49.0 ov)
ENG 226/2 (32.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
Final | Sun, 14 Jul
NZ 241/8 & 15/1 (1.0 ov)
ENG 241/10 & 15/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (England won the one-over eliminator)
NZ VS ENG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us