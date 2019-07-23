Ben Stokes bats for Kane Williamson to win 'New Zealander of the Year' award

CricWiz FOLLOW ANALYST News 37 // 23 Jul 2019, 19:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ben Stokes is nominated for the New Zealander of the year award

What's the story?

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has shared his views on being nominated for the 'New Zealander of the Year' award, issuing a statement on social media in which he claimed that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, on the back of his fine show in the World Cup 2019 was more deserving of the award.

In case you didn't know

Ben Stokes, who helped England to their maiden World Cup title with a scintillating all-round show, was nominated for the prestigious New Zealander of the year award, with Stokes having roots tracing back to his birthland of New Zealand.

Ben Stokes was born in Christchurch, New Zealand. He moved to England at a young age of 12 from when he persuaded a career in cricket. Apart from Stokes, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is also a nominee in line for the award.

The heart of the matter

Stokes took to twitter to express his sentiments about the whole development. The England all-rounder shed light on the fact that while it was an honour for him to be nominated for the award, he felt that there were many others from New Zealand who were more worthy for receiving the award.

He also urged the whole country to support New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for having led the country the way he did in the nerve-wracking final, for his humility and for representing the true values of the country.

My thoughts is the nomination for New Zealander of the yearhttps://t.co/0Uv1pFMzvO — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 23, 2019

Here is Ben Stokes' official statement.

I am flattered to be nominated for New Zealander of the Year. I am proud of my New Zealand and Maori heritage but it would not sit right with me to be nominated for this prestigious award. There are people who deserve this recognition more and have done a lot more for the country of New Zealand.

I have helped England lift a World Cup and my life is firmly established in the UK – it has been since I was 12-years old.

Advertisement

I feel the whole country should align their support to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. He should be revered as a kiwi legend. He led his team in this World Cup with distinction and honour. He was the player of the tournament and an inspirational leader of men. He shows humility and empathy to every situation and is an all-round good bloke. He typifies what it is to be a New Zealander. He would be a worthy recipient of this accolade. New Zealand, fully support him. He deserves it and gets my vote.

In reply to this statement from Ben Stokes, a number of his followers and fans of New Zealand cricket praised the all-rounder for his tremendous gesture.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see the developments with respect to the award in reaction to Stokes' statement. The nominations for the award close on September 15 after which a shortlist of 10 nominees will be announced in December, with the winner to be confirmed next February.

No matter who wins the award, one thing is for sure, the spirit of sportsmanship is still flying high in the gentleman's game.