Ben Stokes nominated for 'New Zealander of the year'

Stokes played a pivotal role in England's maiden World Cup title

What's the story?

Despite denying New Zealand their first World Cup title, less than a week after the final, according to New Zealand Herald, Ben Stokes has been nominated for the New Zealander of the year award.

In case you didn't know

Ben Stokes played a pivotal role in England's maiden World Cup title. Stokes played a sensational knock of 84 runs in the nerve-wracking final against New Zealand.

The heart of the matter

Ben Stokes was born in in Christchurch, New Zealand. He moved to England at the age of 12. The fact that the all-rounder was born in New Zealand makes him eligible for the award. The chief judge of the New Zealander of the Year awards Cameron Bennett had the following to say -

"He might not have been playing for the Black Caps but, having been born in Christchurch, where his parents now live, and with Maori ancestry, there's clearly a few Kiwis about who think we can still claim him."

Another nominee for the award is Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson. Williamson was instrumental in New Zealand's journey to the final and was named the man-of-the-tournament.

Bennett also said both Stokes and Williamson had received several nominations after the World Cup.

Apart from Stokes and Williamson, other nominees for the award are Newstalk ZB host Simon Barnett, former league star Manu Vatuvei and one of the heroes of the Christchurch mosque attacks, Abdul Aziz, reports New Zealand Herald.

What's next?

The nominations for the award will close on September 15. A shortlist of 10 will be announced in December, with the winner to be confirmed next February. While Ben Stokes has been nominated in the initial list, it will be interesting to see whether he makes it to final list of nominees.

