Ben Stokes' top 5 knocks in the Ashes

A refreshed, rejuvenated, and raring England, under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, will aim to take the Ashes from their arch-rivals Australia. In the previous series, the old enemy dominated with a resounding 4-0 victory.

Having emerged victorious against India in the recent World Test Championship final, Australia now set their sights on bringing the urn back Down Under. They aim to achieve a remarkable feat by securing their first Test series win in England since 2001.

Ben Stokes will be a key man for England – both with the bat and ball. He has been a clutch player for the side in the Ashes and once again, all eyes will be on the England captain.

Here we take a look at 5 best knocks played by Ben Stokes in the Ashes:

#5 67, The Oval, 2019

Stokes was the difference in the end

Australia had already reclaimed the Ashes as both sides locked horns in the fifth and final Test match at The Oval. England, however, were in no mood relent and displayed tremendous tenacity. Batting first, England posted 294 runs. Australia responded with 225 and handed England the advantage.

In the second innings, Joe Denly set the early platform and then Ben Stokes played a defiant innings of 67 as England’s lead swelled to 398 runs. Stuart Broad and Jack Leach then got together and picked up four wickets each as the hosts won the match by 135 runs and the series ended 2-2.

#4 87, Lord’s, 2015

Stokes was the lone ranger for England

Australia were the dominant side here, and Ben Stokes was the only one battling it out for England. On the back of a brilliant double ton by Steve Smith, Australia piled up 566 in their first innings. England, in reply, never quite got going and were knocked over for 312.

Even this effort was largely due to the innings by Alastair Cook and Ben Stokes. Both the lefties kept the Australian attack at bay. While Cook was dismissed for 96, Stokes was sent back for 87. Australia made the most of this huge lead and went on to win the match by 405 runs.

#3 120, Perth, 2013

Stokes showed his mettle in Perth

2013-14 Ashes series was a nightmare for England, but this was the tour when Ben Stokes showcased his potential. On the third day of the Perth Test, Australia had set a formidable target of 504 runs in the fourth innings. Stokes strode out to the crease at number six while England found themselves in a precarious position at 131/4.

He was only 22, but Stokes displayed exceptional resolve and fearlessness as he confronted Australia's formidable bowling attack. His batting style blended aggression and caution, manifesting in audacious strokes as well as resolute defense when the situation demanded. Forming a valuable partnership with Ian Bell, the duo accumulated 99 runs, breathing life into England's hopes of salvaging a draw.

Stokes' innings showcased an array of stunning shots, including impressive pull shots off the fiery pace of Mitchell Johnson. Although Stokes was eventually dismissed for 120, his innings had injected a glimmer of hope into England's campaign.

#2 115*, Lord’s, 2019

Ben Stokes smashed a century on the final day

With his seventh Test century, Ben Stokes propelled England to a declaration at 258-5, presenting Australia with a daunting target of 267 runs to secure an unlikely victory in the second Ashes Test. The final day offered 48 overs for Australia to chase down the total.

Following a rain delay, England resumed their innings at 96-4, and Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler displayed great resilience to guide them to a score of 157-4 by the lunch break.

Buttler was sent back by Pat Cummins. However, Stokes then shifted gears and launched an aggressive assault, reaching his seventh Test century. He forged a 97-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow. Australia lost six wickets in their 48 overs, and the match ended in a draw.

#1 135*, Leeds, 2019

Stokes played an innings for the ages

On August 25, 2019, Ben Stokes played perhaps the most iconic Test knock in recent times and led his team to an extraordinary victory. Facing a daunting target of 359 runs, Stokes played an unbeaten knock of 135 runs as England edged Australia by just one wicket.

Stokes walked in to bat at 141 for 3 in the fourth innings. The match seemed to slip away when England were struggling at 286 for 9. With the target still 73 runs away, Stokes discovered an unlikely ally in the form of Jack Leach. Together, they formed an unbeaten partnership of 76 runs, defying all odds.

Stokes' exceptional display of skill and determination, combined with Leach's resilient support, etched a memorable chapter in cricket history.

