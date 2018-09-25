Best Asian ODI XI of all time

The biggest prize in Asian Cricket is up for grabs as the Asia Cup is underway in UAE. The teams are playing with passion as they battle it out for the title of 'Asian Champions'.

Cricket has a rich history in Asia and especially in the subcontinent, it is a 'festival'. Fans cheer for their teams and players from the bottom of their heart and that is what keeps the sport alive. Over the years, Asian players have been dominating the game so much so, that the top 5 wicket takers in ODI cricket are all Asians and 5 of the 6 leading run scorers in the format are of the same continent. If that doesn't convince you about the dominance of Asians in the game, there is another stat. 5 of the 10 teams which will be playing the ICC World Cup in England next year are a part of the ongoing tournament in UAE.

This fantasy XI of ours contains players who have played well not only at the Asia Cup but also at every bilateral series and other multi-national tournaments and enjoyed a staggering career in ODI cricket.

Openers- Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya

1.Sachin Tendulkar

The first spot in our XI goes to none other than the 'God of Cricket', Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar. 18426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.63 with 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, the numbers speak for themselves. Sachin has scored 14 centuries against Asian nations.

Over the course of his 24-yearlong career, Sachin gave his fans numerous memories to cherish. Overall in the Asia Cup, Tendulkar is the 3rd highest leading run-getter with 971 runs to his name in 23 matches at an average of 51.10. The 2012 Asia Cup in Bangladesh was Tendulkar's last in which he scored his 100th hundred against hosts Bangladesh. Incidentally, the Master Blaster played the last ODI of his career in the tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan in which he scored a fifty.

