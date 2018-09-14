Best batsman from each international team (2015-2018)

Virat has the second highest number of centuries in world cricket

Cricket was long back considered as a balanced game for both batsmen and bowlers. But, cricket has certainly undermined the role of bowlers in the recent decades, thus giving batsmen an upper edge due to some inherent flaws in the rules of the games, which has drastically shifted the balance of the game. One-Day-International(ODI) cricket has changed so much in the last decade or so that it's virtually a different ball game compared to the era before the 90s and the early days of ODI cricket. The par score in an inning has changed dramatically and the average striker rate of batsman has gone way up compared to the 80s and 90s.

Furthermore, due to the introduction of heavier bats and shorter boundaries, batsmen nowadays have become fearless and are not reluctant to go for big shots. This revolution has made batting easier than before and more interesting, which has let to some great batting performances.

Over the last three years, cricket has seen the emergence of many great batsmen, who have given many great performances for their team on a consistent basis and have pitched in whenever their team is in need.

Here are the best batsmen from the top-8 cricketing nations.

#1 Steve Smith (Australia)

Smith is currently facing a 12-month ban from international cricket

The former Australian captain is currently facing a 12-month ban from international cricket, for his involvement in the "Ball Tempering Scandal''. Smith is being considered among the best batsman of the generation.

Smith is one of the main reasons for Australia's success in both limited over cricket and test cricket.

Smith started his international career as a leg-break bowler, but now he is one of the most attractive shot-maker in international Arena.

Smith had played an important role in the championship of 2015 World Cup, by playing some crucial innings for his team.

Smith has scored 3,341 runs in 108 ODI matches he played, in which he has eight centuries and he has 31 centuries in all three formats.

