Best ODI XI of the 21st century

From 1877 to 1971, Test cricket was the lone format of the game. On 5th January 1971, One Day International cricket came into existence. The new format was later revolutionized by the World Series, thanks to Kerry Packer. Over the years, the ODIs garnered more eyeballs as the World Cups became popular.

In the 21st Century, the ODIs have been a great source of entertainment even after the inception of the T20s, a newer and shorter format of the game.The T20s have had an impact on the ODIs as the 50 over game has now turned into a batsman dominated game with the scores in excess of 300 being achieved with utmost ease. But even now, some cricketers have kept the 50 over game as entertaining as it can be.

In this century, a lot of players have achieved success in the limited overs game but not necessarily have replicated the same performances in Test Cricket.

In this Fantasy XI, we look at players from various countries that have stamped their authority over the opposition by producing dominating performances. The selected players have done well not only at the ICC events, but also in the bilateral and tri-series tournaments.

1.Sachin Tendulkar

Any all-time XI, without the Master Blaster a part of it is incomplete. 18426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.63 with 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, the numbers speak for him. To add to his many records, Sachin was the first to reach the 200 run mark in ODIs against South Africa in 2010.

Over the course of his staggering career, Tendulkar gave his fans a lot of memories to cherish, like the 98 vs Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup, a century in the CB series final in 2007 are a few to remember of the .

Sachin also enjoyed an exquisite World Cup career. He represented India in a record 6 World Cup tournaments, a joint record also held by Javed Miandad of Pakistan. He scored a record 2278 runs in the tournament with 6 centuries at an average of 56.95.

The former India batsman has a record 62 Man of the Match awards in ODI cricket, including 15 Man of the Series awards.

