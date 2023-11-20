Best playing 11 of the 2023 World Cup ft. Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli

The 2023 World Cup culminated in glory for Australia as they defeated hosts and favorites India in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Electing to field first upon winning the toss, Pat Cummins and company turned in a masterful bowling and fielding display to bowl India out for 240 in their 50 overs. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries while Rohit Sharma blazed away to 47.

In response, Travis Head played the innings of a lifetime and struck 137 off 120 deliveries to lead the Aussie charge, having also taken a spectacular catch to dismiss Rohit earlier.

Head and Marnus Labuschagne (58*) then orchestrated a professional chase as Australia cantered home by six wickets to clinch a record-extending sixth men's ODI World Cup crown.

The 2023 World Cup, the 13th edition of the men's ODI event, threw up plenty of fascinating moments over the course of the last six weeks or so. From a host of runs and wickets to gargantuan totals and towering sixes, it was a sight to behold across varied conditions that drove home the fact that the flame is still burning bright for the format.

A plethora of superstars lit up the competition with their barnstorming performances. At the conclusion of the mega event, we pen down our best playing 11 from the 2023 World Cup while also recognizing those who narrowly missed out:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) and Quinton de Kock (wk)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock will don the same roles in this playing XI on the back of a stellar run at the 2023 World Cup.

Rohit was responsible for India getting off to flying starts in the powerplay and he finished his campaign with 597 runs at an average of 54.27 and a mindboggling strike rate of 125.94. His tactical astuteness on the field also stood out throughout the competition even if India did fall short at the final hurdle.

De Kock amassed four centuries in the Proteas' run into the semi-finals and whipped up 594 runs at an average of 59.40 and a phenomenal strike rate of 107.02. His glovework was incredibly tidy too in what was his final ODI assignment for South Africa.

Middle order: Virat Kohli, Rachin Ravindra, and Shreyas Iyer

The Player of the Tournament at the 2023 World Cup, Virat Kohli shone with 765 runs at an average of 95.62 as he scored six half-centuries and three centuries. In the process, he smashed records aplenty as he became the first to 50 ODI tons apart from scoring the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup.

Rachin Ravindra may not have started in New Zealand's playing XI in their tournament opener against England if not for an injury to Lockie Ferguson. But he didn't look back after smashing a match-winning unbeaten 123 and enjoyed a breakout tournament like none other, finishing with 578 runs at an average of 64.22 and a strike rate of 106.44.

Ravindra struck three centuries and became the first man aged under 24 to do so at the World Cup. He also chipped in with five wickets with his left-arm spin.

Shreyas Iyer's 2023 World Cup began with a duck against Australia but he grew in stature as the tournament progressed. India's No. 4 batter, who will bat one spot lower in this playing XI, tallied 530 runs at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 113.24, including three fifties and back-to-back hundreds against the Netherlands and New Zealand, the second of those coming in the semi-final.

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, and Ravindra Jadeja

Three maverick all-rounders who played different roles that were impactful in their own ways combined to lend incredible stability to this playing XI.

Australia's Glenn Maxwell turned games around with the bat in his own blistering fashion and produced arguably the greatest ODI innings seen to date when he ransacked Afghanistan's bowlers for an unbeaten 201 in Mumbai. He also scored the winning runs in the final as he finished with 400 runs, averaging 66.67 at a spectacular strike rate of 150.37.

His bowling contributions transcend the six wickets he took as he often tied down batting units from one end - something that reflects in an economy rate of 4.81.

South Africa's Marco Jansen enhanced a burgeoning reputation with 17 wickets from nine matches at an average of 26.47. Twelve of those came in the powerplay as he emerged as the highest-wicket taker in that phase. Jansen also scored 157 runs at an average of 31.40 and a strike rate of 110.46, often making his presence felt with useful knocks.

Ravindra Jadeja enjoyed a superb 2023 World Cup campaign for India with 16 wickets at 24.87 apiece and a miserly economy rate of 4.25 indicate. He was also very handy with the bat as he turned in three pivotal cameos out of the five times he got an opportunity, finishing with an average of 40 and a strike rate of 101.69.

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, and Jasprit Bumrah

Three players who took part in the final of the 2023 World Cup round off this playing XI. The Indian fast-bowling duo of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were irresistible right through the tournament and their numbers only validate the same.

Bumrah didn't miss a beat from the first match, finishing with 20 scalps at 18.65 apiece and a sensational economy rate of 4.06 as he struck once every 27.55 deliveries. His slower deliveries to dismiss Mohammed Rizwan in the game against Pakistan and Steven Smith in the final were amongst the finest sent down over the last few weeks.

If Bumrah was superb, Shami was outrageous as he took just seven matches to top the wicket-taking charts. He snared 24 of them at an average of 10.70 and a ridiculous strike rate of 12.20, including an astounding spell of 7/57 in the semi-final against the Blackcaps.

Adam Zampa put behind back spasms and an ordinary start to his campaign to finish with 23 wickets at an average of 22.39, including three four-wicket hauls on the bounce. He equaled Muttiah Muralitharan's record for the most wickets taken by a spinner at a World Cup and it was no surprise that Australia's fortunes swung for the better with his own form.

Honorable mentions from the 2023 World Cup

While this playing XI may not be debatable on most counts, there remain some players who were incredibly close to making the cut but couldn't. Headlining the lot is Player of the Tournament candidate Daryl Mitchell, with the Kiwi batter amassing 552 runs at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 111.06 with two fifties and two hundreds to his credit.

Australian opener David Warner enjoyed another fabulous campaign and finished with 535 runs at an average of 48.63 and a strike rate of 108.29. His opening partner Travis Head may have missed the first half of the 2023 World Cup but 329 runs in six outings at a stunning strike rate of 127.51 vindicated Australia's gambling on his availability for the latter stages of the tournament.

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul effected 17 dismissals - an Indian record in a single World Cup as he was impeccable with the gloves until the final. He finished with 452 runs at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 90.76 with two fifties and a century to his credit.

Two young fast bowlers were a delight to watch right through the 2023 World Cup. South Africa's Gerald Coetzee nabbed 20 wickets at 19.80 apiece and while he was a touch on the expensive side, he played the role of the middle-overs enforcer in Anrich Nortje's absence to perfection.

Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka waged a lone battle on most days as he bagged 21 wickets at an average of 25. The 23-year-old left-arm seamer finished third on the wicket-taking chart behind Shami and Zampa and sparkled on a consistent basis.

One must also give Mitchell Santner and Keshav Maharaj a shoutout here, for they weren't too far behind Jadeja among the left-arm spinners on display. Santner finished with 16 wickets at 28.06 apiece and was head and shoulders above the rest of New Zealand's bowlers. Maharaj, meanwhile, picked up 15 wickets with his economy rate of 4.15 a true reflection of his control and guile.

Best playing 11 of the 2023 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Virat Kohli, Rachin Ravindra, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah.

What would be your best playing combination from the 2023 World Cup? Have your say in the comments section below!

