Best Quotes on MS Dhoni - The Leader, The Keeper, The Finisher 

Eshaan Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
434   //    16 Sep 2018, 21:29 IST

From a young colt with long hair who was famed for his destructive stroke-play, to a formidable leader who transitioned Team India, ushering in a sense of tranquility; the journey of MS Dhoni has been one to cherish for the ages.

Bursting into the international arena on the back of his consistent outings in the domestic circuit, MS was given the responsibility to pitch India on the world map of cricket once again. He vindicated the faith shown in him by winning the World T20 within a span of 10 days after assuming the role.

MS did the unthinkable on numerous other occasions in his career, as he re-engineered the work ethics and groomed some bright prospects for the side. He became the only captain to win all the 3 ICC titles, and led the team to the top of the ICC Test Rankings for the first time.

A multidimensional player, Captain Cool has the ability to change the course of the match even with a stumping or a run-out. He is an unparalleled reader of the situation, and can effectively channelize his resources. Dhoni continues to be an indispensable asset for the team even after passing on the apex duties to Virat Kohli.

Dhoni has been hailed time and again by the sporting fraternity for the contribution to the sport and his nation. We have a look at the most iconic quotes on Captain Cool by his team mates, seniors, coaches and opponents.

#15 Steve Waugh


"If I am supposed to select a team, Sachin will be the opener and Dhoni will be the captain."

Image result for steve waugh speaking

Steve Waugh was a tactical genius and disciplinarian of his era. These words coming from him speak volumes about Dhoni's leadership.


#14 Ricky Ponting


"MS Dhoni has done a pretty good job for the team, Leading a team to such a triumph just after taking over as captain is a great achievement."


Image result for ponting and dhoni

Ricky Ponting was the biggest contemporary of MS Dhoni in the leadership capacity. Even after going down to India in the semi-finals, Ponting held high regard for Dhoni for his leadership in the inaugural World T20 in 2007.

#13 Shoaib Akhtar


"He is a very smart man and intelligent captain and manages his resources perfectly. India is blessed to have someone as level-headed as him at the helm."

Image result for akhtar and dhoni

MS Dhoni has always been loved by Pakistani fans and cricketers for his unparalleled excellence at the game. Shoaib Akhtar's quote is a testimony of it.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Team India Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Sachin Tendulkar Quote Unquote MS Dhoni Net worth
I Breathe Cricket
