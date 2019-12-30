Best Test XI of 2019

Kohli and Agarwal contributed heavily to India's dominance in 2019

It was a year of fresh air for Test cricket. In a bid to revive Test cricket and attract more crowds to the game, ICC's ambitious project, the ICC Test Championship, finally got underway in 2019.

The results have been positive so far, as there is more interest around every game that is played around the globe. Also, India finally coming on board and joining the brigade of teams playing day-night Test cricket has been a great development.

However, the first half of the year was quite dull for Test cricket as the teams were more focused on the 50-over World Cup. That is why, overall very few Test matches were played this year.

Having said that, the quality of cricket was quite extraordinary. The Ashes series once again caught the imagination of the fans and was a huge success. The Indian Test team looked unstoppable as they won every match that they played in the Test Championship. 2019 will also be remembered as the year when Test cricket returned to Pakistan.

Moreover, there were some memorable individual performances from the players too. Here is the best Test XI of the year, consisting of players who did exceptionally well in 2019.

Openers

Mayank Agarwal (Matches - 8, Runs - 754, Average - 68.54)

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal was handed the Test cap in the Boxing Day Test against Australia last year. And after impressing in his very first Test, Agarwal hasn't looked back.

The Karnataka opener has looked confident whenever he has been at the crease, showing that he belongs to this level. He smashed 754 runs in 2019 at an average of 68.54.

Agarwal also struck three centuries, including two double tons.

Tom Latham (Matches - 8, Runs - 601, Average - 50.08)

Tom Latham

Tom Latham once again proved his effectiveness in the longest format of the game for New Zealand. Latham was rock solid at the top, regularly giving strong starts to the Kiwis.

His innings of 154 in difficult conditions during the second Test against Sri Lanka paved the way for a series-leveling win for the Kiwis. Latham averaged more than 50 in the year.

