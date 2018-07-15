Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Best Wicketkeepers Of All Time

vineetvashisht9
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
130   //    15 Jul 2018, 19:46 IST

In cricket, the role of a wicket-keeper is as important as a batsman or a bowler. Wicket-keepers also give timely advice to the bowlers as to how to dismiss a particular batsman. As he is behind the stumps and watches the batsmen's technique, he could tell the bowler the areas where the batsman is most likely to struggle. So, we make a list of some of the best wicket-keepers of all time.


Adam Gilchrist (Australia)

Third Test - Australia v England: Day Five

When we talk about the best wicket-keepers, the first name that comes to our mind is none other than the legendary left-handed Aussie wicketkeeper-batsmen. He is one of the most destructive batsmen and the best wicket-keeper. He has played a combined 396 matches in which he has dismissed 905 players.


Mahendra Singh Dhoni (India)

CRICKET-ENG-IND-ODI

One of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket, MS has played a combined 503 matches (still playing in ODIs and T20s) and dismissed 788 batsmen. When MSD is behind the stumps, the batsmen are strictly not allowed to make mistakes because he is simply the quickest and sharpest. He is also labeled as the best finisher of the game.


Mark Boucher (South Africa)

South Africa v Australia - 1st One Day International

Mark Verdon Boucher is the leading wicket-keeper. In his combined 467 matches, he has dismissed 998 players, which are the most by any player. He is very skilled and sharp and also contributes well with the bat. 


Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

New Zealand v Sri Lanka

Kumar Sangakkara is one of the most prolific and stylish players of cricket. If we look at his wicket-keeping records, he has played a combined 594 matches in which he has dismissed 678 players. He is the legend of Sri Lankan cricket.







Indian Cricket Team Australia Cricket MS Dhoni Adam Gilchrist All-time greatest wicketkeepers Leisure Reading
5 instances when out-of-form players turned the tides in...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 wicket-keepers of all time
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 wicketkeeper-batsmen of all time
RELATED STORY
5 best opening pairs of all time in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
Greatest West Indies ODI XI of all time
RELATED STORY
10 great wicketkeepers who did not enjoy much success in...
RELATED STORY
Greatest Delhi Daredevils XI of all time
RELATED STORY
5 best paybacks by Indian Players
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Test match wicket-keepers of all-time
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI Chases by India 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us