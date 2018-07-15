Best Wicketkeepers Of All Time

In cricket, the role of a wicket-keeper is as important as a batsman or a bowler. Wicket-keepers also give timely advice to the bowlers as to how to dismiss a particular batsman. As he is behind the stumps and watches the batsmen's technique, he could tell the bowler the areas where the batsman is most likely to struggle. So, we make a list of some of the best wicket-keepers of all time.

Adam Gilchrist (Australia)

When we talk about the best wicket-keepers, the first name that comes to our mind is none other than the legendary left-handed Aussie wicketkeeper-batsmen. He is one of the most destructive batsmen and the best wicket-keeper. He has played a combined 396 matches in which he has dismissed 905 players.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (India)

One of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket, MS has played a combined 503 matches (still playing in ODIs and T20s) and dismissed 788 batsmen. When MSD is behind the stumps, the batsmen are strictly not allowed to make mistakes because he is simply the quickest and sharpest. He is also labeled as the best finisher of the game.

Mark Boucher (South Africa)

Mark Verdon Boucher is the leading wicket-keeper. In his combined 467 matches, he has dismissed 998 players, which are the most by any player. He is very skilled and sharp and also contributes well with the bat.

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Kumar Sangakkara is one of the most prolific and stylish players of cricket. If we look at his wicket-keeping records, he has played a combined 594 matches in which he has dismissed 678 players. He is the legend of Sri Lankan cricket.