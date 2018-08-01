Best World Cup XI of all time

2011 ICC World Cup

50-over ODI World Cup has by far been the most sought-after tournament in the history of cricket. Having called as one of the toughest tournaments, World Cup remains the ultimate dream for any cricketer in his/her journey.

Right from 1975 to 2015, we have witnessed as many as eleven 50-over World Cups. In this long history of 44 years, we have witnessed many great players who have made it big at the World Cup stage.

Thus, in this slider, we will look at the best combination of players to churn out a World Cup XI that could prove to be the Invincibles.

Openers

India v South Africa: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar (India)

Opening the innings is the indisputable GOD of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar has been the best batsmen ever to play in the history of cricket. With a pure shot of class, Sachin boasts to be one of the most renowned batsmen in the textbooks of ODI cricket.

Having played six quadrennial 50-over World Cups, the GOAT remains the only player in the history of cricket to have been a part of as many as six ODI World Cups. Sachin's World Cup exploits are no secret. Thus, it comes as no surprise that Tendulkar, so far, holds the record for most number of runs in the history of World Cups.

Having featured in 45 World Cup matches for India, the Master-Blaster has amassed as many as 2278 runs at an astonishing average of 56.95 with a strike-rate of 88.98. His tally also includes 50 half-centuries and six centuries with the highest score being 152.

Sanath Jayasuriya (Srilanka)

Accompanying Sachin is the attacking left-handed batsman from Srilanka, Sanath Jayasuriya. Whenever a list of best openers will roll out, his name will be right there at the top of the list. Such has been Jayasuriya's reputation, especially in ODI cricket.

Interestingly, Jayasuriya started as a bowler who could bat a bit but eventually, he evolved to become one of the best Srilankan batsmen in the history of cricket.

Sanath played 38 matches for Srilanka at World Cups and scored 1165 runs at an average of 34.26 with strike-rate clocking around 90.66. At World Cups, he also notched up six half-centuries and three centuries with the highest score being 120.

