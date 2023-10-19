"Better than Murali and Warne if you ask me" - Top 10 funny memes after Virat Kohli comes onto bowl during IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup clash

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli sent cricket fans into a frenzy by coming to bowl in the 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh on Thursday (October 19) in Pune.

It was a forced move as all-rounder Hardik Pandya injured himself while bowling in the ninth over of the first innings. After the Bangladesh batter hit the ball straight, Pandya tried to stop the ball with his leg in the follow-through.

He could not stop it and also lost control and fell down to the ground in the process. The Indian physio treated Pandya for a while on the ground before he limped off the field. Team India captain Rohit Sharma then summoned Kohli to finish the rest of the over. He bowled three balls and conceded two runs to end the over.

Fans were quite excited to witness Kohli's part-time bowling after a long gap of more than six years. A lot of them took to social media platforms to express their views on the development using memes. Here are some of the best ones:

He is the greatest of the run chasers that we have seen in One-Day cricket: Usman Khawaja on Virat Kohli

Australian Test opener Usman Khawaja recently opined that Virat Kohli is better than Sachin Tendulkar in ODI format. He backed up his views by pointing out Kohli's staggering record in fewer games than Tendulkar.

In a video shared by Fox Cricket on YouTube, Khawaja said:

"I am going to say Virat (Kohli) is better than Sachin Tendulkar in ODIs. If you look at the stats, he has almost taken over how many hundreds he (Tendulkar) has got, and he has played so many more less games. Sachin was the benchmark for when I grew up, but what Virat Kohli is doing right now—no one has ever done that in the game."

He added:

"He is the greatest of the run chasers that we have seen in One-Day cricket. The thing I love about Virat is his consistency. The reason I believe he is so consistent over such a long period of time is that he is the greatest two and four-hitter I have seen. He doesn't hit a lot of sixes in ODIs."

