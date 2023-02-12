BGT 2022-23: 3 Australian players who might be dropped for the 2nd Test in Delhi

Australia couldn't have made a more dreadful start to their ongoing tour of India as they succumbed to an innings and 132-run loss within three days of the first Test in Nagpur. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin spun a web around the Aussie batters and blew the visitors away cheaply in both innings.

Even with the ball, Australia failed to pick up timely wickets to keep India in check as the hosts showed how to bat on the turning deck. After bundling out Pat Cummins and Co. for 171, India racked up 400, headlined by a masterful century from Rohit Sharma.

They took a 223-run lead before bowling out Australia for a mere 91 runs in their second innings as Ashwin claimed a five-wicket haul.

Hence, Australia need a quick turnaround, heading into the second Test in Delhi, starting on February 17. After a poor all-round performance, the selectors are likely to take some tough calls to stand a chance of regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and playing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

On that note, we take a look at three Australian players who could face the ax for the second Test against India:

#3 Scott Boland

Scott Boland. (Image Credits: Getty)

Scott Boland enjoyed a sensational start to his Test career, yet he was not the first-choice seamer leading into the Nagpur fixture.

The right-arm pacer, who found a place in the playing XI as Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were out with injuries, partnered skipper Cummins as the second seamer.

He hardly put a foot wrong despite not picking up a wicket, claiming figures of 17-4-34-0, and appeared to be threatening most of the time.

However, with experienced campaigner Starc likely to return for the second Test in Delhi, Boland will make way for him. It could be harsh, but Australia desperately need Starc, who is a genuine wicket-taker and one of the finest exponents of reverse swing.

#2 Peter Handscomb

Peter Handscomb. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Peter Handscomb grounded his way to a handy 31 in the first innings but failed to convert his start into a big score. He was unfortunate in the second innings to fall for a single-figure score as a marginal lbw decision went against him.

Despite a promising outing, the 31-year-old could be dropped for the Delhi Test.

While Cummins revealed that Cameron Green is "a bit of a wait and see", he didn't rule him out. Should the 23-year-old recover from his finger injury to play, Handscomb is the obvious man to make way for.

Green's inclusion will bolster the tourists across departments and lend the perfect balance to the side.

#3 Matt Renshaw

Matt Renshaw. (Image Credits: Getty)

Controversially retained in the line-up ahead of Travis Head, Matt Renshaw had a forgettable Test as he perished for a golden duck in the first innings, followed by two runs in the second.

He had a promising tour in 2017, but Jadeja and Ashwin exposed his technique in both innings as the gamble went terribly wrong.

While Head doesn't have an impressive record in the sub-continent, the left-handed batter remains Australia's best bet for some runs from the middle order and deserves an opportunity.

Hence, he is the obvious swap for Renshaw. Head was the aggressor in Australia's unbeaten summer, averaging a jaw-dropping 87.50.

