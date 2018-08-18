Bhuvneshwar Kumar reportedly ruled out of entire England Test series

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.51K // 18 Aug 2018, 22:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England and India Nets Sessions

What's the news?

According to a report by the Mumbai Mirror, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of making it to the team for the last two Test matches against England. Kumar who aggravated his back injury during the third ODI against England was ruled out of the first three Test matches and was expected to join the team for the last two Tests.

In case you didn't know

After returning to India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar started attending a rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.The right-arm swing bowler was also shared a few stories of him lifting weights on Instagram. Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting back to training was positive news for India cricket followers.

However, the premium swing bowler hasn't recovered from the injury and will not be available for selection. Due to Buvneshwar Kumar's unavailability, Shardul Thakur might retain his place in the squad but in all likeliness, he will not be part of the first XI.

What's in store for the bowling lineup:

Indian pace attack led by Ishant Sharma did decently in the first match by picking up all 20 wickets. In the second match. Umesh Yadav was dropped and the absence of the third frontline seam bowler did not work in India's favour.

For the must-win third Test India's pace attack got a boost in the form of Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah, who injured his thumb in the second T20I against Ireland, has completely recovered and has made it to the first XI in the third Test.

What's next?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is an invaluable asset in all forms of the game. In the 2014 tour of England, he showed how invaluable his presence is in the team. He entered the Lords honours board with a 6/82 and helped India win against England only for the second time at the historic cricket ground.

The back injury that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is recovering from is nothing new and has resurfaced quite a few times. India cannot lose such a crucial bowler to excessive workload so BCCI should focus more on managing the workload of all the players in the team.