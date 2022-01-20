Big Bash League 2021-22, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

It’s time for the knockout stages of the Big Bash League 2021-22. The eliminator sees Adelaide Strikers square off against the Hobart Hurricanes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Adelaide Strikers finished fourth in the points table with 28 points. They managed to win six games out of eight.

They faced the Sydney Sixers in their last league game, defeating them comprehensively. Strikers did well to restrict the Sixers to 161 for the loss of seven wickets. Their top-order batters then stepped up to chase down the total in the 18th over, winning the game by eight wickets. They will be looking for a similar performance in the eliminator against the Hurricanes.

The Hobart Hurricanes, meanwhile, finished fifth with 27 points, winning seven games and losing as many. They suffered a heavy loss against the Melbourne Stars in their last game.

Bowling first, the Hurricanes were hit by a Maxwell storm. The Big Show scored 154 runs and helped the Stars post a massive 273 on the board for the loss of only two wickets. Chasing the total was understandably a daunting task for the Hurricanes. Their batters tried hard but only managed to score 167, losing the game by 106 runs. They will be hoping for a much-improved performance against the Strikers in the Eliminator.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details:

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Eliminator, Big Bash League 2021-22

Date and Time: January 21st 2021, Friday, 05:30 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Pitch Report

The pitch at Melbourne Cricket Ground is a belter. Batters will enjoy batting on the surface as the ball comes on nicely. Bowling, on the other hand, will be a tricky task here.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday. Temperatures in Melbourne are expected to range between 18 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers

Fawad Ahmed spun a web around the Sixers as he picked up three wickets to help his side restrict the Sydney-based team to 161. Contributions from Matt Renshaw (50) and Ian Cockbain (71*) helped them chase down the total in 17.3 overs.

Probable XI

Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Henry Hunt, Ian Cockbain, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (wk), Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c), Harry Conway, Fawad Ahmed

Hobart Hurricanes

All of Hobart's bowlers were thrashed as the Stars posted a mammoth 273 on the board, thanks to a sensational ton from Glenn Maxwell. Ben McDermott scored 55 and D’Arcy Short remained unbeaten on 41 but couldn’t chase down the massive total.

Probable XI

Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Matthew Wade (c), D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jordan Thompson

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

The Strikers defeated the Sixers comprehensively in their last game whereas the Hurricanes suffered a heavy loss against the Stars. It will all come down to handling nerves in the eliminator as it's a do-or-die encounter.

The Hobart Hurricanes have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes to win this encounter.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

