Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 17, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat are scheduled to lock horns in Match 17 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Tuesday, December 27. The match will take place at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

The Thunder, led by Chris Green, are tottering at the bottom of the points table with a poor net run rate of -1.703. After Gurinder Sandhu’s late cameo helped them beat the Melbourne Stars in their opening game at Manuka Oval, they have lost three matches in a row.

The Thunder lost to the Adelaide Strikers by five wickets in their previous match on December 20 at the Adelaide Oval. After opting to bat first, the Thunder scored 150 on the back of Alex Hales’ 68. However, the Strikers chased the target down with eight balls to spare.

The Heat, led by Jimmy Pierson, haven’t had the best of campaigns either. They are placed sixth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.378. However, they should be confident after defeating table-toppers Adelaide Strikers by six runs in their previous game.

After opting to bat first, the Heat racked up a decent score of 166 for the loss of nine wickets. Sam Billings was their star batter, having scored 79 runs off 48 balls. Thereafter, the Strikers finished on 160 for nine after Mark Steketee picked up four wickets.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Match Details:

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Match 17, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: December 27, 2022, Tuesday, 01:45 pm IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Pitch Report

The pitch has been helpful for the fast bowlers thus far in the tournament. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward for teams.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Playing conditions will be fairly pleasant with temperatures around 25 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Nathan McAndrew, Ben Cutting, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Brendan Doggett

Brisbane Heat

Max Bryant, Colin Munro, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Match Prediction

Both Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder have had pretty similar campaigns thus far. But it’s the Heat who will be higher on confidence after taking down the Strikers. The Heat are firm favorites to win their next match.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat to win this encounter.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Poll : Alex Hales to score a half-century? Yes No 3 votes