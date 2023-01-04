Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 30, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes will face each other in Match no. 30 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Thursday, 5 January. The match will take place at the Adelaide Oval.

The Strikers, led by Peter Siddle, started the tournament with three wins in a row and were firm favorites to finish on top of the points table. However, they have gone down the pecking order and are on a four-match losing streak currently.

From the top of the table, the Strikers have moved to fifth in the standings. Their net run rate of +1.029, however, is still decent, mainly due to their big win over Sydney Thunder last month.

The Hurricanes, captained by Matthew Wade, haven’t had the best of tournaments either. They have won three out of six matches, but are yet to win back-to-back games. They will also need to take care of their net run rate, which is currently at -0.589.

The Hurricanes will go into the game after beating the Strikers by seven wickets. Caleb Jewell and Ben McDermott scored half-centuries and helped the Hurricanes chase down 178 with 16 balls to spare.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 30, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 5, 2022, Thursday, 01:45 pm IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval has been a sporting one for cricket. But batting first should be the way forward as chasing down targets over the 160-run mark may not be easy.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 50s.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers

Henry Hunt, Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Peter Siddle (c)

Hobart Hurricanes

D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Asif Ali, Mitchell Owen, Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

The Strikers have won two out of their three matches at home, but their recent form hasn’t been great by any means. The Hurricanes haven’t been great either. However, the Strikers will have the upper hand when they lock horns with the Hurricanes at home.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers to win the match.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Poll : Chris Lynn to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes