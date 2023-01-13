Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 40, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat will face off in Match No. 40 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Saturday, January 14. The match will take place at the Adelaide Oval.

The Strikers, led by Matthew Short, are slowly but surely starting to climb their way up the points table. After losing four matches in a row, things seemed to start going downhill for them, but victories in their last two games would have done their confidence a world of good.

Earlier, it was learned that Travis Head and Alex Carey wouldn’t be available before Saturday’s home matches. Hence, there’s a big chance for them to play against the Heat. Chris Lynn will also play his penultimate match for the Strikers before heading to the ILT20 in the UAE.

The Heat, led by Usman Khawaja, on the other hand, have shown a lot of promise, but haven’t been able to convert them into victories. Placed seventh in the points table, they have plenty of work to do going forward. A lot will depend on how their skipper and Marnus Labuschagne step up.

Labuschagne had an off day against the Perth Scorchers as he failed with the bat and conceded 20 runs in the only over he bowled. The Heat will go into their next match after back-to-back defeats at the hands of the Scorchers.

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Match Details:

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 40, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 14, 2023, Saturday, 10:30 am IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval has been a sporting one so far. Batters can play their shots on the up and a high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the preferred option as the track isn’t going to change much.

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be extremely hot with temperatures around the 36-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain and the humidity will be in the mid-20s.

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short (c), Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Alex Carey (wk), Ben Manenti, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar, Harry Conway

Brisbane Heat

Usman Khawaja (c), Josh Brown, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Max Bryant, Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Match Prediction

If Carey and Head play, then the Strikers would be extremely strong in the batting department. Brisbane Heat’s bowling hasn’t been all that great. The Strikers will go into the match as the favorites.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers to win the match.

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Poll : Marnus Labuschagne to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes