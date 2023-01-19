Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 49, Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns with each other in Match No. 49 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Friday, January 20. The match will take place at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The Heat, led by Jimmy Peirson, have three matches left in the league stage and have no room to be complacent. A victory in their next game is likely to take them up to No. 4 in the points table. Currently, the Heat are languishing at seventh with a net run rate of -0.721.

They are on a two-match winning streak and will come into this game on the back of a three-wicket victory against the Melbourne Stars. Matt Renshaw became the Player of the Match after he scored 90 off 56 and helped the Heat chase down 160 off the last ball.

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, are fifth in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.270. They will need a victory to strengthen their chances of advancing to the next round. The Hurricanes come into the match after losing to the Perth Scorchers by seven wickets.

After electing to bat, the Hurricanes somehow managed to score 146 for the loss of nine wickets. Thereafter, Aaron Hardie's unbeaten 62-ball knock of 90 took the match away from them in 17.3 overs.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 49, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 20, 2023, Friday, 02:30 pm IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Pitch Report

The pitch in Brisbane has been pretty sporting so far in the tournament. While run-scoring won’t be all that tough, the bowlers won’t return empty-handed either. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the preferred option for teams.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain between 7 pm and 8 pm, which could lead to delays. The DLS Method may come into play if the rain persists. The temperature will be around the 22 degrees Celsius mark.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat

Josh Brown, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (wk), James Bazley, Michael Neser, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Hobart Hurricanes

Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Zak Crawley, Matthew Wade (c & wk), D Arcy Short, Tim David, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Andrews, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

The Heat have two out of three matches thus far at home. Their only defeat came against table-toppers Scorchers. Against the Hurricanes, who have blown hot and cold, the Heat are expected to win.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat to win the match.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : Matthew Wade to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes