Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 55, Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat are set to face each other in the 55th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Wednesday, January 25. The match will take place at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston.

Brisbane were languishing at the bottom of the points table at one stage. But they have managed to climb the ladder and are placed third in the table with 13 points and a net run rate of -0.530. A win will take them through to the next round.

The Heat are currently on a four-match winning streak and will go into the match after beating the Melbourne Stars by four runs on Sunday. Sam Hain became the Player of the Match for his 73-run knock in just 41 balls at the Gabba.

The Hurricanes, led by Matthew Wade, have been inconsistent throughout the tournament and are placed seventh in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.373. Having lost all of their last three matches, the Hurricanes are in a must-win situation to advance to the next round.

They will go into the game after a 24-run loss at the hands of the Sydney Sixers on Monday. After being put in to bat first, the Sixers scored 180 for the loss of seven wickets. Zak Crawley scored 49 runs off 45 balls, but his knock wasn’t enough for the Hurricanes to chase down the target.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, Match 55, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 25, 2023, Tuesday, 08.10 am IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Pitch Report

The pitch at the Aurora Stadium has hosted only one match so far in the tournament. The pitch was a decent one and run-making wasn’t all that tough in the game between the Scorchers and Hurricanes. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Weather Forecast

There is a seven percent chance of rain, but it’s hardly going to cause a delay. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-40s.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes

Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Zak Crawley, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), D Arcy Short, Faheem Ashraf, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, and Riley Meredith.

Brisbane Heat

Usman Khawaja (c), Josh Brown, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, James Bazley, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, and Matthew Kuhnemann.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Match Prediction

The Hurricanes will be in a do-or-die situation and will be desperate for a win. Playing at home will also give them an edge over their opponents.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes to win the match.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

