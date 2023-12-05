Big Bash League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Following the conclusion of the WBBL 2023, the 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) is scheduled to kick off from December 7, 2023, and will run until January 24, 2024.

The Perth Scorchers secured their second consecutive title in the 2022 edition by defeating Brisbane Heat by five wickets, marking their fifth Big Bash League (BBL) title (2013, 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022). The Sydney Sixers, with three victories (2011, 2019, 2020), follow closely in the league's success.

The BBL 2023-24 will be played across various venues, including Adelaide, Albury, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Hobart, Geelong, Brisbane, Canberra, Launceston, and Coffs Harbour.

This edition of the BBL will introduce a shortened season with a four-game final series, a departure from the previous five-team and five-game format. The final series will conclude in six days, a reduction from the previous nine-day structure.

The eight teams will engage in a double round-robin and knockout finals, totaling 44 matches. The top two teams in the revamped finals series will face off in the 'Qualifier' on January 19 for a direct entry into the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will compete in the 'Knockout' the next night, with the winner advancing to the 'Challenger' on January 22.

The Challenger winner will then contend for the ultimate BBL prize against the winner of the Qualifier on January 24.

BBL 13 also features plenty of quality overseas talent with Quinton de Kock and Mujeeb Ur Rahman from Renegades, Alex Hales of Thunder, Haris Rauf of Stars, Zak Crawley of Scorchers, Colin Munro and Sam Billings from Heat, and Chris Jordan of Hurricanes.

The opening fixture will see Brisbane Heat take on Melbourne Stars at The Gabba in Brisbane. ODI World Cup winners Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis, along with Test opener Usman Khawaja, have confirmed their availability for the season opener. Notable players like Steve Smith and Adam Zampa are set to participate in subsequent matches.

Without further ado, let's delve into the schedule and timings of the upcoming Big Bash League 2023.

Big Bash League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, December 7

Match 1 - Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Gabba - 1:45 PM

Friday, December 8

Match 2 - Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, SCG - 1:45 PM

Saturday, December 9

Match 3 - Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Adelaide Oval - 1:45 PM

Sunday, December 10

Match 4 - Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, GMHBA Stadium - 1:45 PM

Monday, December 11

Match 5 - Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, University of Tasmania Stadium - 1:45 PM

Tuesday, December 12

Match 6 - Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Manuka Oval - 1:45 PM

Wednesday, December 13

Match 7 - Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, MCG - 1:45 PM

Tuesday, December 19

Match 8 - Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Adelaide Oval - 1:45 PM

Wednesday, December 20

Match 9 - Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Optus Stadium - 1:45 PM

Thursday, December 21

Match 10 - Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Marvel Stadium - 1:45 PM

Friday, December 22

Match 11 - Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, SCG - 1:45 PM

Saturday, December 23

Match 12 - Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, Lavington Sports Ground - 10:00 AM

Match 13 - Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Blundstone Arena - 1:45 PM

Tuesday, December 26

Match 14 - Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, SCG - 12:35 PM

Match 15 - Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Optus Stadium - 03:45 PM

Wednesday, December 27

Match 16 - Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, Gabba - 1:45 PM

Thursday, December 28

Match 17 - Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, Blundstone Arena - 1:45 PM

Friday, December 29

Match 18 - Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Marvel Stadium - 1:45 PM

Saturday, December 30

Match 19 - Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Sydney, Showground - 1:45 PM

Sunday, December 31

Match 20 - Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Oval - 1:45 PM

Monday, January 1

Match 21 - Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Blundstone Arena - 10:00 AM

Match 22 - Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Gabba - 1:45 PM

Tuesday, January 2

Match 23 - Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades MCG - 1:45 PM

Wednesday, January 3

Match 24 - Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat C.ex Coffs International Stadium - 12:35 PM

Match 25 - Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Optus Stadium - 03:45 PM

Thursday, January 4

Match 26 - Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Marvel Stadium - 1:45 PM

Friday, January 5

Match 27 - Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Adelaide Oval - 1:45 PM

Saturday, January 6

Match 28 - Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers MCG - 1:45 PM

Sunday, January 7

Match 29 - Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Gabba - 1:45 PM

Monday, January 8

Match 30 - Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Sydney Showground - 1:45 PM

Tuesday, January 9

Match 31 - Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Adelaide Oval - 02:10 PM

Wednesday, January 10

Match 32 - Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Gabba - 02:10 PM

Thursday, January 11

Match 33 - Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Blundstone Arena - 1:45 PM

Friday, January 12

Match 34 - Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder SCG - 1:45 PM

Saturday, January 13

Match 35 - Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Optus Stadium - 10:45 AM

Match 36 - Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Marvel Stadium - 02:00 PM

Sunday, January 14

Match 37 - Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Manuka Oval - 1:45 PM

Monday, January 15

Match 38 - Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, MCG - 1:45 PM

Tuesday, January 16

Match 39 - Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Optus Stadium - 02:10 PM

Wednesday, January 17

Match 40 - Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Showground - 1:45 PM

19th January, Friday

Qualifier 1 - Team 1 vs Team 2, TBC - 1:45 PM

20th January, Saturday

Knockout - Team 3 vs Team 4, TBC - 1:45 PM

22nd January, Monday

Challenger - Winner Eliminator vs Loser Qualifier 1, TBC - 1:45 PM

24th January, Wednesday

Final - TBC vs TBC, TBC - 1:45 PM

Big Bash League 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

India: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hostar

Australia: Channel 7, 7Mate, Foxtel and Kayo Sports

US: Willow TV

New Zealand: SKY Sports NZ, SKY Network Television

UK: BT Sport 1 HD, BT Sport 2 HD

Pakistan: Sony Pictures Networks, PTV Sports

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka: Sony Pictures Networks

South African Regions: Super Sport

Big Bash League 2023: Full Squads

Adelaide Strikers

Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head (C), Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen, Jamie Overton, David Payne, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thorton, and Jake Weatherald.

Brisbane Heat

Xavier Bartlett, Sam Billings, Josh Brown, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Usman Khawaja (C), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Paul Walter, and Jack Wood.

Hobart Hurricanes

Corey Anderson, Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis (C), Liam Guthrie, Sam Hain, Peter Hatzoglou, Sam Heazlett, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, and Mac Wright.

Melbourne Renegades

Joe Clarke, Quinton de Kock, Harry Dixon, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Nathan Lyon, Nic Maddinson (C), Shaun Marsh, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jon Wells, and Adam Zampa.

Melbourne Stars

Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Dawson, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (C), Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Haris Rauf, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Imad Wasim, and Beau Webster (replaced by Jono Merlo for first game).

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans, Stephen Eskinazi, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Sam Whiteman, Ashton Turner (C), and Andrew Tye.

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (C), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Izharulhaq Naveed, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, and James Vince.

Sydney Thunder

Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Liam Doddrell, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Alex Ross, Will Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Jason Sangha (C), and David Warner.