Blaming IPL for T20 World Cup failure is counter-productive for the growth of Indian cricket

A cursory look at social media and one thing is apparent. Many are spewing venom on the IPL for India’s poor performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Frankly, this is as outrageous as it can get.

IPL has nothing to do with the way India played. Tim Southee, for example, is on record saying half the New Zealand team played the IPL and it helped them to get used to the conditions on offer. If at all anything, the IPL proved beneficial. If the tournament can help New Zealand, no reason why it will not help India. With the amount of cricket the Indians have played in Dubai in the last two years, it was expected that they will be best versed with the conditions on offer. While it did not turn out that way, to blame the IPL is to work out an escape route.

Let’s be clear. India haven’t lost because of the IPL. Nor because they have lost tosses. Nor because of the pitches on offer. India have lost because they haven’t played to their potential. They looked insecure and apprehensive and that’s what explains where India is at the moment. In fact, to actually say the IPL is responsible is counter-productive for Indian cricket. It will mean the real reasons don’t get addressed and the problems continue to persist.

India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match needs to be treated as an opportunity

Virat Kohli's men are still chasing behind their first win of the T20 World Cup 2021

As India take on Afghanistan tonight, it would be best for the team if they treat it as an opportunity. Forget the two results and just play it as a one-off contest. Player by player, India is a better unit and it is time they translate that into performance. All they need to do is play without the fear of failure. Without the apprehension that has so far dampened our cricket.

You can’t win in sport if you are scared to lose. The fact is you will lose some. But if you continuously think about it and try to guard against it, you will lose more. England have shown us how to do it. So has Pakistan. Can India do it tonight and come out of their shell? That’s what will define how Diwali starts for Indian cricket fans tonight. Hope the team makes amends and allows us all a happy Diwali and Kali Puja.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal