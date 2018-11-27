Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018/19: 5 players to watch out for

A successful cricket team is one which can prove themselves not only at their home but also at other’s backyard. India are regarded as one of the finest and strongest cricket team with proven match winners. However, conquering the opponents in their home has always been a distant dream for India, especially in Test matches.

Tours to SENA countries are considered to be the toughest overseas tours of all and winning there is something India has been desperate for a long time.

India toured South Africa and England earlier this year and showed true character to win the series. Unfortunately, India’s plan didn’t fall in places that India returned empty hands yet again. But the fans and experts were happy with the intent shown by the team which assured that overseas victory is not so far.

On the other hand, Australia who were one of the dominant sides, are dented in the recent past due to various reasons. India’s tour of Australia started last week but the real test starts on December 6th when the first Test between the teams will start at Adelaide.

Although Australians may not be at their best, they can never be underestimated adding to the fact that they play at home.

Let us now take a look at the five players to watch out for in the series:

1. Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw announced himself in the international stage way back in 2013 itself when he played a gem of an innings by making 546 runs in Harris Shield Elite division. In the process, he set the record for the maximum score by any batsmen in an organized form of cricket.

While a vast majority of players who shine in domestic cricket haven’t been able to replicate the same in the international circuit, Shaw's transition to international cricket has been seamless.

Shaw, who is touted as next Sachin Tendulkar, made a blistering start to his International career by hitting a century and half-century in the two innings he played against the Windies. Though numerous reasons like weak opponent, subcontinent pitch and etc. can be regarded for his successful start, he seems to have the capability to shine in overseas tours too.

The series against Australia could be the perfect platform for the young lad to demonstrate his skills and will be keenly watched if he can continue his fine form.

