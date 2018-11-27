×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018/19: 5 players to watch out for

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
951   //    27 Nov 2018, 10:47 IST

Australia v India: 3rd Test - Day 5

A successful cricket team is one which can prove themselves not only at their home but also at other’s backyard. India are regarded as one of the finest and strongest cricket team with proven match winners. However, conquering the opponents in their home has always been a distant dream for India, especially in Test matches.

Tours to SENA countries are considered to be the toughest overseas tours of all and winning there is something India has been desperate for a long time.

India toured South Africa and England earlier this year and showed true character to win the series. Unfortunately, India’s plan didn’t fall in places that India returned empty hands yet again. But the fans and experts were happy with the intent shown by the team which assured that overseas victory is not so far.

On the other hand, Australia who were one of the dominant sides, are dented in the recent past due to various reasons. India’s tour of Australia started last week but the real test starts on December 6th when the first Test between the teams will start at Adelaide.

Although Australians may not be at their best, they can never be underestimated adding to the fact that they play at home.

Let us now take a look at the five players to watch out for in the series:

1. Prithvi Shaw

Enter caption

Prithvi Shaw announced himself in the international stage way back in 2013 itself when he played a gem of an innings by making 546 runs in Harris Shield Elite division. In the process, he set the record for the maximum score by any batsmen in an organized form of cricket.

While a vast majority of players who shine in domestic cricket haven’t been able to replicate the same in the international circuit, Shaw's transition to international cricket has been seamless.

Shaw, who is touted as next Sachin Tendulkar, made a blistering start to his International career by hitting a century and half-century in the two innings he played against the Windies. Though numerous reasons like weak opponent, subcontinent pitch and etc. can be regarded for his successful start, he seems to have the capability to shine in overseas tours too.

The series against Australia could be the perfect platform for the young lad to demonstrate his skills and will be keenly watched if he can continue his fine form. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Josh Hazlewood
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Australia vs India 2018-19: Five players to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
5 Controversial India-Australia clashes that can never be...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia T20I Series: Important Battles to...
RELATED STORY
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-19: 5 reasons why Marsh...
RELATED STORY
Remembering Harbhajan Singh's 10-wicket match haul...
RELATED STORY
Nathan Lyon's journey from a ground staff to Australia's...
RELATED STORY
India-Cricket Australia XI game set to kickstart Test...
RELATED STORY
Can India cap off 2018 in style?
RELATED STORY
What to look forward to in India vs Australia T20 Series
RELATED STORY
5 Changes India needs to bring to win the series in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Today, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us