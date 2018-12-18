×
Australia - A haven for controversial umpiring decisions 

Ashwin Srinivasa
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
127   //    18 Dec 2018, 10:44 IST

Image result for virat kohli slip catch in perth

India-Australia Test series have always had memorable performances, at the same time there has been a fair share of controversies as well. We obviously remember the "Monkeygate" episode as well the "brain-fade incident.

Over the years, one of the major setbacks for India has been the umpiring howlers Down Under which have not stopped even with the advent of advanced technology at our disposal. There was a time where home umpires used to adjudicate the matches and there were some shocking decisions for the touring teams. Darrell Hair, Daryl Harper and Ross Emerson were some of the most loathed umpires during the 90s.

Whether it was the hostile Aussie crowd or the players, controversial decisions have become a regular occurrence in Australia during the Border Gavaskar Trophy. This has ignited multiple debates around the cricketing world and the Sydney test became a harbinger to embrace DRS in International cricket.

It would be really difficult to rank the decisions as each one of them which are considered in this segment are equally controversial.

#9 Sachin Tendulkar's LBW decision in Brisbane - 2003

Image result for sachin tendulkar steve bucknor

Steve Bucknor, an international umpire who had a very good reputation in the 90s, had a very frosty relationship with the Indian team during 2000s. When India was playing Australia in 2003/04 tour Down Under, India was reeling at 62/2 having lost both Virender Sehwag and the dependable Rahul Dravid when Tendulkar walked into bat. Jason Gillespie was bowling with pace and hostility and tested the great man with a couple of out-swingers.

He bowled an accurate in-swinger which stuck Tendulkar high on the front-leg and would have easily gone over the stumps. Since Sachin did not offer a shot, the Aussies appealed and to everyone's astonishment Steve "Slow-death" Bucknor raised the dreaded finger. Tendulkar without opening his account had to make the long walk back.

