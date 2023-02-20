Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 3 moments from IND vs AUS 2nd Test that created buzz among fans

In a remarkable turnaround, India thrashed Australia by six wickets in the second Test in Delhi and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with two Tests still left to play.

Australia won a crucial toss and scored 263 runs in their first innings. It seemed like they would get a massive lead when India were reduced to 132/7 at one stage. However, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin's heroic partnership, worth over 100 runs, bailed them out of trouble and ensured the visitors got a lead of just one run.

The visitors started well with the bat, but lost their way in the first session on Day 3. A sensational batting collapse meant that India needed just 115 runs to win, which they chased down pretty easily.

Of course, a Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy contest cannot be without some drama. Let's take a look at three moments in the game that caused an uproar among fans on social media:

#1 Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal

After a long time, Virat Kohli looked in sublime touch and in complete control of his shots when he batted in the first innings. It was almost as if the fans were anticipating a big hundred from the local boy on his return to his home ground. The fact that it was in a contest for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy made it all the more special.

However, that wasn't to be as Kohli was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire when he was on 44. The former captain thought the ball was missing the leg stump and after some contemplation, went for the review.

The review showed that the ball was almost jammed in between his bat and pad. According to the law, whenever such a scenario happens, the batter is given the benefit of the doubt and it is considered that the ball hit the bat first.

However, since the third umpire didn't have any conclusive evidence, he couldn't overturn the on-field decision. Even the ball tracking showed that the ball was just clipping the leg stump. Kohli was distraught as he walked back, and so were millions of fans watching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy duel.

#2 Axar Patel's rearguard action

BCCI @BCCI



Hits a 4 and 6 off Kuhnemann's bowling.



#INDvAUS @akshar2026 on the charge.Hits a 4 and 6 off Kuhnemann's bowling. 🔥 @akshar2026 on the charge.Hits a 4 and 6 off Kuhnemann's bowling.#INDvAUS https://t.co/xe0Q6Zx6H2

Virat Kohli's wicket would have given Australians hope that they could get a big first-innings lead. However, that wasn't to be as Axar Patel was simply sensational under pressure once again. The southpaw scored a quick-fire 74 and his counter-attack was just too good for the visitors.

Ravichandran Ashwin supported him very ably from the other end as the duo put on a century stand for the eighth wicket. Axar particularly went after left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and ensured that he didn't miss out on any run-scoring opportunities.

This proactive batting helped India cut Australia's first-innings lead to just 1 run. Axar is now the highest scorer in this series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with 158 runs already from just two innings.

#3 Pat Cummins' wild hack against Ravindra Jadeja

Lachlan McKirdy @LMcKirdy7



Pat:



#INDvAUS Hey Pat, big collapse here. Go out and just try and settle things a bit.Pat: Hey Pat, big collapse here. Go out and just try and settle things a bit. Pat: #INDvAUS https://t.co/r8YDogccXo

Australia skipper Pat Cummins' wicket off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling in the second innings was a fitting example of the visitors' miserable batting display. Leading by 62 runs overnight with nine wickets in hand, the Aussies could only add 53 more to their total as they crumbled at an alarming pace on Day 3.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets, while the remaining seven were picked up by Jadeja. The Indian left-arm spinner's pace and accuracy was just too good for the Aussies, but it wasn't that it was completely unplayable.

Jadeja on Day 3 of the 2nd Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Cummins walked out to bat and immediately tried to smash Jadeja over mid-wicket. Such a wild slog was bound to bring a wicket as Cummins couldn't make any connection and saw his stumps rattled.

The Australian media and fans are pretty disappointed with the way their captain approached the situation. Jadeja's bowling performance on the morning of Day 3 was so influential in turning the game in India's favor that he won another Man of the Match award, that too, in a Border-Gavaskar Trophy contest.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes