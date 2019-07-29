×
"Both Ambati Rayudu and Ajinkya Rahane would have been there in my World Cup team,” says Robin Singh

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
29 Jul 2019, 17:34 IST

Robin Singh was once a part of the Mumbai Indians coaching staff
Robin Singh was once a part of the Mumbai Indians coaching staff

What's the story?

Former Indian cricketer, Robin Singh has taken a dig at current Indian coach Ravi Shastri by saying that Team India has now lost two successive World Cup semifinals under Shastri's coaching, in addition to a loss in the semifinal of the 2016 ICC World T20. He also felt that Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu deserved to be in the Indian World Cup squad.

The background

Robin Singh played international cricket for India from 1989 to 2001. Playing as an all-rounder, Robin could play one Test in his career besides representing India in 136 ODIs.

The Trinidad-born player took up the role of India's fielding coach in the year 2007. He also joined the coaching staff of Deccan Chargers in 2008. His first coaching stint had come in 2004 when he was appointed the coach of the Indian U-19 team. In his 15-year long coaching career, Robin has coached the Hong Kong national cricket team, India A cricket team, Mumbai Indians, Khulna Division Cricket Team (Bangladesh), Uva Cricket Team (Sri Lanka), Barbados Tridents (West Indies), USA Cricket Team, USA Women's Cricket Team, City Kaitak (Hong Kong), Karaikudi Kalaai (TNPL) and Northern Warriors and Kerala Kings of the T10 league.

He has now applied for the role of the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with The Hindu, Robin Singh tried to take a dig at the current coaching staff of Team India by saying that,

"Under the current coach, India has lost in the semi-finals of two successive ODI World Cups, and in the last four stage of the World Twenty20 championship as well. Now is the time to prepare for the 2023 World Cup and a change could be good for the side."

Asked about the situation where India found themselves in the match against New Zealand, Robin stated that as the ball was moving around he would have sent Kohli at number 4. Also, he would have preferred to have Mayank Agarwal in the team as the number 3 batsman. According to him, India could have performed better with Virat Kohli at number 4 and MS Dhoni at 5 backed up by the trio of Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

Talking about the problematic number 4 slot of the Indian team, Robin opined that,

"Both Ambati Rayudu and Ajinkya Rahane would have been there in my team.”
Singh even felt that to play Mohammad Shami in the semifinal game instead of a spin bowler could have been a better decision.

What's next?

The applications for the position of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach and administrative manager are open until July 30th. Ravi Shastri will hold his position until the end of the West Indies tour.

Also Read - Four possible candidates who could become India's next head coach

Should Robin Singh become the next coach of India? Share your views in the comments box below.




