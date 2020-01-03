Bowling well and not getting wickets is like money in the bank: Jasprit Bumrah

Abhishek Rajan
Published Jan 03, 2020

Photo: Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah reckons if a bowler is bowling well and still not getting wickets, he shouldn’t worry about it because its money in the bank and it will cash in at some stage of his career when he needs it the most.

Recalling his spell in the Perth Test match in Australia in 2018, Bumrah said it was probably the best spell that he bowled in the entire series and he could have got a 5-wicket haul there, but he didn’t get it. However, he got it at MCG in the following game and he knew it was coming.

It came at a time when India needed it because his spell in Melbourne not only broke the back of Australian batting and gave India a sufficient first innings lead, it also sealed the series for the visitors.

Bumrah’s spell in Perth had the Aussie batsmen jumping and fending all over the place, but it couldn’t induce as many edges as it could have and should have. He was almost too good to get the batsmen out. The batsmen were just not able to get close to the ball.

The Indian speedster had a conversation with India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun after that spell and he told him how well he was bowling out there.

“I told my coach, Bharat Arun sir, I told him that I’m bowling well, it’s all money in the bank and it will all cash in one day, whenever it is, whenever you require it the most.” Bumrah said in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times.

“In the next game, the Boxing Day match, where we needed to win the series, it cashed in. We won the match, we won the series. I did nothing different. Some very good deliveries in Perth did not get wickets, but in Melbourne, I got an edge without even beating a batsman once.” Bumrah added.