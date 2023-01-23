"Bowling the whole day,  then thinking that I've got to read three books" - Brett Lee on juggling studies and cricket during first India tour 

Legendary fast bowler Brett Lee recently recounted how he managed his studies when he toured India for the first time with Australia's U19 squad in 1994.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Lee mentioned that it was very challenging to bowl in the heat for the whole day. He further stated that after being on the field, he also had to read books and complete essays as he was pursuing his Higher School Certificate (HSC) at the time.

The 46-year-old admitted to being homesick, given the long duration of the tour, and also because it was his first overseas trip.

Recalling his trip to India, he said:

"A wonderful two-month trip over to India. We got very homesick. I was over there studying. Imagine bowling the whole day and being totally exhausted, then coming home and thinking that I've got to read three books, or that I have to do an essay. I tried my hardest and passed my HSC. But it was tough work.

"I was about 17 years of age, leaving the nest, leaving mum and dad, and leaving home for the first time to go overseas. I had been around different states of Australia, but never internationally before. So here I am, a youngster doing by HSC, with my cricket bag and school bag, travelling over to India to take part in Australia's U19 tournament."

The former cricketer spoke about forming great friendships with the likes of Michael Hussey, Matthew Nicholson, and Robert Baker during the two-month-long tour. He also noted that he bonded with VVS Laxman and several other Indian players.

On this, Lee said:

"I was with the likes of Matthew Nicholson, Michael Hussey, and guys like Robert Baker, who had played a lot of state cricket. We were up against guys like VVS Laxman and Co. who we would form great friendships and obviously the battles on the field."

Notably, Lee was a part of the Australian U19 team that toured India in February and March 1994. The visitors played a total of 12 matches against various opposition during their visit.

"I just got warmth and love from India" - Brett Lee

Brett Lee also mentioned that he was overwhelmed by the amount of affection he received during his first visit to India. He stated that he felt that this nation would play an important part in his life.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that, despite not staying in the best of hotels, the hospitality was wonderful.

Lee elaborated:

"When I landed in India, what was it like? Well, it absolutely nails every sense. The humidity, the heat, it's a sensory overload. But I just got warmth and love from India. I had this special feeling when I landed that this would play a huge part in my life.

"The one thing I'll always take back from India is the hospitality. We didn't stay at the best hotels that we are lucky enough to do now. But even at the hotels that were at different ends of town, the way they wanted to please us was amazing."

It is worth mentioning that with 712 wickets to his name in international cricket, Lee is the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia. While he retired from all forms of the game in 2015, he continues to enjoy a massive fanbase across the world.

