Australia vs India 2018-19: Can India achieve what they haven't on 11 previous occasions?

Himanshu Narang
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
30   //    30 Dec 2018, 20:46 IST

Virat Kohli will be eyeing to become the first Indian captain to win a test series in Australia
Virat Kohli will be eyeing to become the first Indian captain to win a test series in Australia

By bundling out Australia for 261 runs in the second innings, India accomplished something very special today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They have now achieved what New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka haven't. They have won a Boxing Day test.

They have tried to achieve it on seven previous occasions, but came out on the losing end 5 times and drew on 2 instances. But this time around, they won it, by 137 runs and the whole team contributed to this historic win.

Other than man of the moment Jasprit Bumrah, special emphasis should be given to the innings of Cheteshwar Pujara, whose slow, but steady innings ensured that Australia came out to bat when the pitch was the most difficult.


Pujara's innings made sure India's pace tr got to bowl at the perfect time.
Pujara's innings made sure India's pace trio got to bowl at the perfect time.

Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Rishab Pant also chipped in with significant contributions and not to forget the brilliant effort of debutant Mayank Agarwal, who scored a brilliant 76 on the first morning to ensure that India had a solid foundation for a big first innings score.

The fast bowlers bowled their hearts out as they have done the entire year, except this time, they got support from the batsmen which they didn't, in either South Africa or England.

This win has also ensured that India cannot lose this series now and will go back without a test series defeat in Australia for the first time since the 2003-04 tour, they drew the series 1-1.

While they have retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy, the big question is, can they do what they haven't done in their entire cricketing history? Can they accomplish what they haven't on 11 previous tours down under? Can they get their first test series win in Australia?

The odds are certainly in their favor.

India's biggest issue coming into the Boxing Day Test was that Pujara and Kohli were getting exposed to the new ball far too early. This issue has now been addressed to some extent.

Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari successfully accomplished the task of seeing off the new ball in this test. The batting of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara has been the difference between the two teams, while now Rahane and Rohit both have some runs behind them as well. Pant seems to be growing in confidence with the bat in hand and his wicket-keeping has also been up to the mark, especially while the quicks are operating.

Ravindra Jadeja perfectly performed the spinner's role of holding one end up while using the given rough effectively, and the pace trio is already being called the best India has ever had.

While on the other side, it's getting bad to worse for Australia. Aaron Finch's issues with the incoming ball seem to be never-ending. Harris, while looking potent for the job, is still new to the international arena.

The middle order have often done the difficult task of getting in, but they have been guilty of throwing their wicket away thereafter. The fact that Travis Head has been their highest scorer in this series speaks volumes about the batting distress Australia are currently in. Tim Paine has scored a few runs here and there but nothing substantial has come from him too. Even the experience and resolve of Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja is nowhere to be seen.

While their bowlers have been doing an incredible job, the batsmen simply haven't supported them. It would require something inspiring and dramatic to happen, for Australia to win the Sydney Test and level the series.

So, India seems to hold all the aces going into the SCG and will be favorites of winning that match and with that, the series, for the first time on Australian soil.

