Bangladesh Premier League 2018-19: 5 foreign players who will be part of the league for the first time

Steve Smith and AB de Villiers will play in the BPL for the first time

The Bangladesh Premier League is the most high-profile cricket league played in the nation of Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi cricket team has improved a lot in the limited overs formats recently, and a major share of the credit for the success goes to the Bangladesh Premier League.

The BPL has 7 franchises, and a lot of foreign players have joined the league this year.

The 2019 edition will be the 6th season of the league, and Rangpur Riders will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having defeated the Dhaka Dynamites in the final of the 5th season.

While several big names of the T20 world like Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine and Shakib Al Hasan have been playing in the league over the years, the sixth season of the BPL will have 5 new stars playing for the first time. Here are those players:

#5 Sandeep Lamichhane

Nepalese teenager Sandeep Lamichhane has become a big name in the T20 format ever since he was picked up by the Delhi franchise in the IPL last year. Lamichhane made his IPL debut in 2018 and soon became a regular in the various T20 leagues all over the world.

He was recently a part of the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League where the leggie's impressive performances helped his side gain some crucial points in the league.

Lamichhane has left Australia and he will be playing in the BPL 2018-19 which will start from the 5th of January. He will represent the Sylhet Sixers in the Bangladesh Premier League, and the leg-spinner would try to solidify his bid to place Nepal on the global map.

