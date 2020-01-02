BPL 2019-20: David Wiese's heroics inspire Cumilla Warriors to a Super Over win against Sylhet Thunder

David Wiese won the game for Cumilla Warriors

The first Super Over of this year's Bangladesh Premier League ended in Cumilla Warriors' favour as South African all-rounder David Wiese scored 7 runs in the Super Over and guided his team to a win against Sylhet Thunder. The all-rounder (1/31 and 15) had not done much in the 20-overs game, however, his innings helped his team win the one over eliminator.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (4/12) received the Man of the Match award for his magnificent spell in the match and later, the Afghan conceded only 7 runs off 6 deliveries in the Super Over. The West Indian duo of Andre Fletcher and Sherfane Rutherford could not dominate him with their big hitting abilities. Wiese scored 7 runs and took one run off a leg-bye to seal the deal for the Warriors.

Sylhet had a target of 141 runs to chase but, Al-Amin Hossain (2/30) and Mujeeb did not allow them to gain momentum. The likes of Johnson Charles (0), Andre Fletcher (1) and Rony Talukdar (2) fell massively short of expectations as they were dismissed cheaply.

All-rounder Sohag Gazi (52) kept Sylhet alive with his half-century while the cameos from Naveen-ul-Haq (15) and Monir Hossain (16) ensured that the match ended in a tie.

Earlier in the evening, Thunder's skipper, Fletcher had won the toss and invited Cumilla to bat first. Opposition captain, Upul Tharanga (45) starred for his side but the lacklustre performances of the other batsmen did not allow Cumilla to post a big total on the board. Ebadot Hossain (3/33), Gazi (2/23) and Rutherford (3/19) took 8 wickets between themselves to keep their rivals down to 140/9 in 20 overs.

Courtesy the defeat, Sylhet continue to languish at the bottom of the points table with just 2 points from 9 matches. On the other hand, Cumilla Warriors have moved an inch closer to the top 4 as they now stand fifth with 8 points from 9 games.