BR vs JAM Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 Match No. 14?

Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs are set to face off in Match 14 of CPL 2023. The match will take place on Thursday, August 31 (Friday, September 1 in India), at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Royals, led by Rovman Powell, have struggled a bit in the ongoing edition of the CPL. They have had their fair share of ups and downs, and are currently placed fifth in the table with three points and a net run rate of -2.892.

They will go into this match on the back of a defeat against Kieron Pollard’s Trinbago Knight Riders by a mammoth margin of 133 runs. The Royals’ bowlers struggled to find their feet as the Knights racked up a huge score of 194 for the loss of five wickets.

Jason Holder picked up two wickets, but did not get enough support from the others. Thereafter, the Royals were bowled out for 61 in 12.1 overs. Holder and skipper Powell were the only main batters to get into double digits.

The Tallawahs, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the table with five points and a net run rate of +0.170 thanks to wins in two out of four matches. They lost to Guyana Amazon Warriors by 34 runs in their previous match.

After being asked to track down a stiff target of 211, the Tallawahs finished at 176 in 18.4 overs. Imad Wasim scored 63 off 36, but to no avail.

CPL 2023, BR vs JAM Prediction: Can the Royals beat the Tallawahs?

Jamaica Tallawahs will go into the match as favorites. Although they lost to the Warriors in their previous match, they are expected to roll over the Royals, who have looked out of sorts thus far in the competition.

Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs to win this CPL 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the BR vs JAM match? Yes No 0 votes