BR vs SKN Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2021 match?

Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are set to lock horns in Match No.2 of the 2021 CPL on Friday, August 27 at Warner Park in St Kitts.

The Royals have won the CPL twice in 2014 and 2020 respectively. But apart from that, Jason Holder and Co. haven’t tasted much success in the tournament.

Last season, they failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing fifth in the points table. Their batting has been a cause for concern over the years but the inclusion of Glenn Phillips should strengthen that department to some extent.

Pakistan wicketkeeper Azam Khan has played well in various T20 leagues and he’s an asset in the middle order as well. The onus will also be on the likes of Johnson Charles, Thisara Perera and Kyle Mayers to deliver with the bat.

Mohammad Amir should lead the bowling attack despite not having the greatest outings in the Hundred. Hayden Walsh Jr. remains a genuine wicket-taking option.

The Patriots, on the other hand, have plenty of experience under their belt. Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis could tear the best of bowling attacks apart on their day.

Gayle missed the previous season of the CPL and it will be interesting to see how he makes a comeback in the league.

The Patriots have four quality all-rounders, namely Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bopara and Rayad Emrit. They traded in Bravo from defending champion Trinbago Knight Riders.

They also traded in bowling all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford from Guyana Amazon Warriors. Devon Thomas has played a number of useful knocks at the top of the order and his role will be critical.

Among the specialist bowlers, the onus will be on Fawad Ahmed and Sheldon Cottrell. Asif Ali and Paul van Meekeren need to play their roles as well.

Can the Patriots start their campaign on a winning note?

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The Patriots have a power-packed batting unit going into their opening game. If Gayle and Lewis get them off to a flying start, the Royals could be in for a lot of trouble.

The duo could also go after Hayden Walsh Jr, who’s supposed to be the strike bowler for the Royals.

The Royals’ bowlers need to restrict the Patriots to an under-par score. If they end up leaking runs, then their batters may not be able to handle the pressure of big scores.

Prediction: St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots to win the match.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar