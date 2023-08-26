BR vs SNP Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 Match No.10?

Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are set to lock horns in Match No.10 of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on Saturday, August 26 (Sunday, August 27 in India) at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

The Royals, led by Rovman Powell, are still in the early stages of their campaign in the ongoing tournament. Hence, they don't have a lot to worry about as of now. But things could go downhill for them quickly if they do not find their feet at the earliest.

They are currently placed fifth in the table with one point from two matches. They also need to work on their net run rate, which is currently at -2.700. They started their campaign with a heavy defeat at the hands of Saint Lucia Kings, captained by veteran South African Faf du Plessis.

Their second match against the Jamaica Tallawahs could not take place due to relentless rain. Inclement weather in St Lucia meant that not a single ball was bowled in the match at the Daren Sammy Stadium.

The Patriots, on the other hand, need to get back to the drawing board. Having played four matches, they are yet to see the face of victory. Recently they lost to the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the loss would have dented their confidence.

With their backs against the walls, it remains to be seen if the Patriots can pull themselves out of the slump and register their maiden win of tje championship.

CPL 2023, BR vs SNP Prediction: Can the Patriots beat the Royals?

Barbados Royals will go into the match as favourites without much of a doubt. Although they are yet to win a match, they should be able to get past the Patriots without having to break a sweat.

Prediction: Barbados Royals to win this CPL 2023 match.

