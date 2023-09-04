BR vs SNP Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 Match No. 18?

Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are set to lock horns in Match 18 of the CPL 2023. The contest will take place on Sunday, September 3 (Monday, September 4 in India) at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Evin Lewis-led Patriots have had a torrid time thus far in the tournament as they are yet to see the face of victory. They are placed at the bottom of the points table with a disastrous net run rate of -2.472, the second worst among all participating teams in the championship.

They will go into the game after losing to Imran Tahir’s Guyana Amazon Warriors by a mammoth margin of 98 runs. The Patriots were bowled out for a paltry score of 88 in 17.1 overs after they were asked to chase down a huge target of 189.

Oshane Thomas was the pick of the bowlers after he took three wickets for 26 runs in his quota of three overs. Corbin Bosch top-scored for them with a run-a-ball 27.

The Royals, led by Rovman Powell, need to show consistency as well. They are placed fifth in the table with two points, but their net run rate of -2.557 is a big concern for them if they want to finish in the top four.

The Royals lost to the Saint Lucia Kings by 90 runs in their previous match. They were shot out for 105 in 17.3 overs after being asked to chase down 196.

CPL 2023, BR vs. SNP Prediction: Can the Patriots beat the Royals?

Barbados Royals will go into the match as favourites. Although they have struggled thus far, they will fancy their chances against the Patriots, who are yet to find any sort of momentum until now in the tournament.

Prediction: Barbados Royals to win this CPL 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the BR vs SNP match? Barbados Royals St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 0 votes